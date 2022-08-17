Six young men will make you feel better about America

We news junkies spend are deeply concerned about cultural shifts, education, political wrangling, and more — and we're right to be disturbed. It's the people who pay attention that shift the culture for better or worse. Occasionally, though, you need to remind yourself that there are 330 million people in America, many of whom are just getting through their day, trying to be good people who do the right thing. In the case of six high school football players, that means leaping into action to rescue a woman trapped in a crumpled car that seemed on the verge of bursting into flames.

Luis Goya is a math teacher at Rome High School in Georgia. A few days ago, he posted on Facebook about the instinctive heroics of six members of the high school football team:

This morning I witnessed something amazing that our Rome High Football players did. While I was in front of the school during my morning duty, I heard a loud noise at the intersection that appeared to be a wreck. While I was running to the intersection, I noticed that two cars were involved. There was a 50 year old lady trapped in her car and couldn't get out. Smoke started to come out of the car, and fluid started to spill everywhere in the intersection. The door was jammed and in terrible shape. While I was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the football players who witnessed the wreck, ran to the car and started helping the lady. They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released. After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car. She was shaking and still in panic, but our RHS boys gave her comfort and were able to help her. The Rome High School football players really showed up today. They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation.

These are the young men — Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown, and Alto Moore — who, without thinking about their own safety, sprang into action to help another person:

In an interview with USA Today, Treyvon Adams, who is 16 and was driving four of the boys to school, explained what the boys did and how quickly they reacted:

"It was right in front of me. I turned off the car and jumped out and said, "Hey look, let's go help her,'" Treyvon, 16, said Monday. "The woman was leaning over into the passenger seat begging for help. She had blood on her face and was screaming." Immediately, he said, Alto and Tyson ran to the passenger door and tried to pull it off. "The vehicle was smoking, the fluids were leaking and I could tell it was about to catch fire had the police not got there quickly, which they did," Treyvon recalled. [snip] In the past, Tyson said, he considered becoming a firefighter after graduation. "I'm not very good with blood but I'm a helpful person," Tyson said.

Helpful and brave.

This is currently much in America that rightfully worries us, including a generation of children who seem to be adrift, with their moral compass coming from the internet and, too often, from some very disturbed teachers. I like the occasional reminder that America is still raising up truly good people.

Screen grab from FOX 32 Chicago video.