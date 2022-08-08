Remembering the truth about the atomic bombs in Japan

Seventy-seven years ago Saturday, August 6, 1945, American servicemen in their airplane Enola Gay dropped the atomic bomb, Little Boy, on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later, on August 9, 1945, another group of American servicemen released Fat Man, another atomic bomb, over the Japanese city of Nagasaki. As a result of this relatively peaceful display of American power, Japan unconditionally surrendered to the Americans on August 10, 1945.

"Relatively peaceful!" very unpeaceful lefty demonstrators will screech in harsh opposition, as they gather once again — e.g., here — to mourn the final chapter of the brutal war, while denouncing Americans as warmongers.

Our vigil will feature origami cranes in honor of hibakusha ("bomb-affected person") Sadako Sasaki. Sadako was just 2 years old during the bombing, and died from radiation effects 10 years later. Before her death, she took on a project of folding 1,000 paper cranes, which by tradition meant she would be granted a wish. On August 6th, we'll share concrete actions toward a nuclear-free future[.]

Yes, "relatively peaceful," you unpeaceful so-called peace-lovers who ignore the ultimate sacrifice of so many others so you might live and continue to spout your — at best — deranged nonsense.

As the National World War ll Museum notes:

By July 1945, Germany had surrendered, and the war in Europe was over. Japan, however, refused to submit to the terms outlined in the Allies' Potsdam Declaration. It appeared to American leaders that the only way to compel Japan's unconditional surrender was to invade and conquer the Japanese home islands. Although an estimated 300,000 Japanese civilians had already died from starvation and bombing raids, Japan's government showed no sign of capitulation. Instead, American intelligence intercepts revealed that by August 2, Japan had already deployed more than 560,000 soldiers and thousands of suicide planes and boats on the island of Kyushu to meet the expected American invasion of Japan. Additional reports correctly surmised that the Japanese military intended to execute all American prisoners in Japan in the event of an Allied landing. These frightening figures portended a costlier battle for the United States than any previously fought during the war. By comparison, US forces suffered 49,000 casualties, including 12,000 men killed in action, when facing less than 120,000 Japanese soldiers during the battle for the island of Okinawa from April to June of 1945. At least 110,000 Japanese soldiers and more than 100,000 Okinawan civilians, a third of the island's prewar population, also perished in the campaign. American casualties on Okinawa weighed heavily on the minds of American planners who looked ahead to the invasion of Japan. Japan's leaders hoped to prevail, not by defeating American forces, but by inflicting massive casualties and thereby breaking the resolve of the American public.

Oh, that! Yes! That! Although they lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers, "Japan's leaders hoped to prevail, not by defeating American forces, but by inflicting massive casualties and thereby breaking the resolve of the American public."

So don't be deceived by images of graceful young Japanese quietly placing delicate flowers on memorials in the now thriving but once devastated cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as they yada-yada peace.

And if you should come across one of these unpeaceful vigils in America, do invite the participants to join you on December 7 as you protest war. December 7? Why, yes, December 7, 1941 — "a day which will live in infamy," the day Japan unleashed an unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Oh, and by the way, if you ever vacation in Hawaii, do invite some of the many Japanese tourists to join you on your visit to pay respects at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. It seems that although the Japanese enjoy vacationing in Hawaii, few visit Pearl Harbor. Indeed, some have never heard of it. Just like their American unpeaceful peacy lefty American counterparts.

