Getting ready for the anti-liberty left to cheat in the midterms

You know that cheating is the only way the Democrats can stave off the defeat they so richly deserve, so it’s pertinent we can keep an eye on what they are doing.

Sometimes you wonder why certain events happen at certain times.

As this is being written, the word chutzpah is the word of the day for the Oxford English Dictionary. Maybe that’s our subtle hint to pay attention and avoid complacency and overconfidence regarding what will transpire this fall at the ballot box.

We’re well aware that some version of the phrase ‘the most important election of our lifetime’ has gone beyond cliché status by several orders of magnitude. Even the accompanying phrase ‘but this time, this is it!’ has attained an equal level of abuse. However, you would have to have been living under a rock not to know the importance of the next few months in the history of mankind, and no, we did not say that for hyperbole. Because we’re all going to be living under a proverbial rock if things don’t go right.

Does everyone know what is going to happen if we don’t win? The phrase ‘too horrible to contemplate’ comes to mind, but we have to consider what will happen if the anti-liberty left manages to cheat their way out of their duly-earned fate. We’re not going to waste time discussing this, but that potential scenario should be in the back of your mind as a driving factor for whatever you do between now and Election Day.

It should go without saying that it’s extremely important to keep up to speed on what is going on these days. Unfortunately, that task is like tapping into a firehose or hydraulic line at full pressure. Especially if you’re surveilling the enemies of liberty on the left.

The site memeorandum, with its auto-generated summary stories under discussion, is a fairly decent ‘radar screen’ for current events. Needless to say, it heavily favors socialist media, but pro-freedom sources such as American Thinker are occasionally featured. Along with all of the other propaganda organs of the liberticidal-left, there is a new one —Punchbowl News—that puts out a newsletter of what’s going on in the ‘Punchbowl’ (the Secret Service’s nickname for the Capitol). You would be eminently correct in asserting that all of those sources are a maddening and headache-inducing echo chamber, such that looking at one will give you a good idea of what is going on with all of them. It’s always important to see what the anti-liberty left is bloviating about, and this time around, it’s critically important.

We fully understand that most (if not all) of the time, they are either lying or projecting, but usually, it’s a combination of the two. It’s also quite amusing when you consider that they think they’re just conspiring amongst themselves; they don’t have a clue that the members of the freedom community are watching their every move.

Getting ready for the midterms means expecting the leftist enemies of America to cheat.

We’ve known this for months. We knew they had to start ginning up a new pandemic panic early in August to justify the imposition of mail-in voting. Just like clockwork, “Schlong COVID” —Monkeypox— is growing into a ‘health crisis’. You’re just not supposed to notice though, that the best way to keep it under control would be to shut down seriously non-essential ‘fetish festivals’ and such.

At the same time, COVID is rearing its ugly head again, along with polio. Who could have guessed? Well, pretty much everyone on the pro-freedom right. You have to figure that they need some lead time to create as much hysteria as possible. Conveniently, they will have all the legislation and infrastructure in place to cheat by mail once again. But remember, all of this is a ‘coincidence’.

We also expected them to come up with some sort of ‘miracle’ reason for a surge in support to somehow explain their come-from-behind “win.”

At present, they’re testing the waters, seeing if the abortion gambit is going to fly. The left also has the media working double-time, telling us there are bigger issues than inflation, high gas prices, and socialistic supply shortages. If Brandon hasn’t screwed it up yet, it’s only because he hasn’t gotten around to it.

The bottom line is this: Every red-blooded American has to step up and go to bat for the greatest experiment in self-governance that has ever existed, and if you’re not willing to help, you can’t complain. Civic duty doesn’t just come down to voting, but rather taking an active part in the protection of the American character, applying their God-given talents to the emergency at hand. Figure out what you can do and take the time to do it, whether that’s contributing time, talent, or treasure—many state-level, grassroots organizations and candidates need our help. The hope is that these midterms will be a pro-freedom tsunami that will finally see the end of the nation’s anti-liberty, socialist left.

The last thing you want to do is anything that helps the enemies of liberty. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and exposing the saboteurs in our midst is a necessary aspect to restoring political integrity. That means, using the proper words to frame the pro-freedom argument against the anti-liberty left, not letting them get away with using false non-negative labels like ‘liberal’ or ‘progressive’ when we all know they have no interest in liberty or progress, and it means getting in the fight to make sure that they can’t realize their dream of destroying democracy.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.