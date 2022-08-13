Kamala Harris does it again, explaining 'equity'

Yesterday, Vice President Harris, the nation's foremost word salad chef, delivered her latest catastrophe at an Oakland Generation Fund event.

"So equity, as a concept, says: Recognize that everyone has the same capacity, but in order for them to have equal opportunity to reach that capacity, we must pay attention to this issue of equity if we are to expect and allow people to compete on equal footing."

Kamala Harris:



"Equity as a concept says recognize that everyone has the same capacity, but in order for them to have equal opportunity to reach that capacity, well, we must pay attention to this issue of equity." pic.twitter.com/Z6l0Zd8Em1 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 12, 2022

This ends a record streak of sorts for Harris; she had gone for a month without any major oratorical setbacks.

Her previous colloquial calamity occurred on July 13 at the American Rescue Plan Workforce Development Summit, when she attempted to explain the importance of transportation.

"Transportation seems like maybe a small issue; it's a big issue. You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home."

KAMALA HARRIS: "Ya need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work." pic.twitter.com/ueNSjh9VI3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

Also in July, when asked about the failure of Democrat presidents and Democrat-controlled Congresses to codify abortion "rights" during the 50 years that Roe v. Wade stood, Harris failed to construct a meaningful sentence:

"I think that to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled."

did past Dems fail by not codifying Roe v. Wade over the past five decades?



Harris: I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled.



pic.twitter.com/4eF9M2Jvw6 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2022

Harris was lost in the jungle of words while paying tribute to the victims of the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that left seven dead and over two dozen injured. It was most insensitive to babble incoherently following such as tragedy.

Vice President Kamala Harris just spoke at the scene of the Highland Park mass shooting.



“We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously,” she said. pic.twitter.com/vpLSydpJM0 — Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) July 6, 2022

Back in June, on the Juneteenth holiday, Harris claimed that the U.S. had 400 years of slavery, despite the fact that slavery ended with the conclusion of the Civil War, less than 250 years after the arrival of the first slaves in America.

In May, during the ASEAN Summit, Harris could hardly muster words to explain the importance of teamwork and baffled everyone.

Kamala: "We will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues…and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together...We will work on this together"pic.twitter.com/wrklQopoMQ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 15, 2022

Harris was at her best in March, delivering mindless pabulum.

During a meeting with the Jamaican prime minister, Harris said, "We also recognize — just as it has been in the United States for Jamaica — one of the issues that have been presented as an issue that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic."

In Louisiana, Harris struggled with the metaphysics of time.

KAMALA HARRIS: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time...there is such great significance to the passage of time." pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

In January during an interview on NBC News, Harris struggled to explain or defend Biden's failing strategy to combat COVID-19 and uttered the words that have come to define her level of profundity.

.@craigmelvin asks if it’s time to change admin’s strategy on Covid, Harris says:

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down” pic.twitter.com/8I52Q43050 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 13, 2022

Last October, Harris's hammy act ruined a pre-recorded NASA video that was meant to promote scientific aptitude among young children, talking down to them as if they were six-year-olds.

She’s not allowed to speak to adults anymore. pic.twitter.com/oURKkSjsnp — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 8, 2021

Last August, Kamala resorted to cackling when asked about Biden's catastrophic and unplanned withdrawal from Afghanistan that left that country more unstable than an overturned beehive. It led a BBC correspondent to remark that Harris had made America appear like an "incompetent, uncaring and unreliable" ally.

Last June, Harris stumbled when NBC News's Lester Holt quizzed her about her not visiting the U.S.-Mexico border despite being assigned the task of resolving the border crisis:

THIS IS BAD:



Holt: "WHY not visit the border?"



Harris: "We are going to the border" *NERVOUS KACKLE*



Holt: "DO YOU have any plans to go to the border?"



Harris: "At some point..." *SHRUGS*



Holt: "YOU haven't been to the border"



Harris: "I haven't been to Europe!" *KACKLE* pic.twitter.com/VKz9zIaYj5 — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2021

It is essential to state that none of these appearances was spontaneous, where Harris was caught off guard and had to speak impromptu. These weren't pressers with adversarial reporters waiting to pounce upon her.

The interviews were prescheduled, and the interviewers were friendly, while the forums where she spoke had friendly audiences. Harris had ample time to be thoroughly prepared. She obviously has access to the best speechwriters, subject matter experts, and communication experts.

For speeches, she had the luxury of carrying prepared notes or reading off a teleprompter.

Harris's word salads demonstrate not only her considerable incapability, but also abject apathy toward her job. She doesn't even care to lift a finger to do a better job. This would explain the constant exodus of her staff, including her speechwriters.

So why did Biden's handlers pick such a talentless and lazy running mate?

Biden's rapidly declining cognitive state was and is perfectly obvious to anybody watching. Biden's handlers knew that any individual of reasonable abilities would have seen this as an opportunity to unseat Biden by using the 25th Amendment.

The individual would have first made a strong public presentation that would inspire confidence and then work behind the scenes to dethrone Biden.

When she was assigned the important task of resolving the border crisis, anyone else in Harris's place would have immediately traveled to the border and used it as an excuse to hog media footage.

Harris didn't have to act or implement, but instead emulate President Obama — merely talk about wanting to resolve the crisis and be seen on cameras conducting meetings. Much like Obama, she would even resort to commentary — i.e., talk as though you are not responsible and feign forthrightness and sincerity. But she squandered the opportunity.

Harris's constant struggles to express herself despite her functioning cognitive abilities and mental faculties make a man showing signs of dementia appear the brighter individual. Quite a feat.

Biden's handlers also knew that liberals would fawn over her race, her sex, and the fact that she is the "first" among her demographic group to hold such a high office. She featured on magazine covers and received flattering coverage the moment she was selected.

Biden's handlers purposefully and publicly assigned the important task of resolving the border crisis to expose Harris's inabilities early in their tenure. Any illusions created by the favorable coverage were dispelled.

Harris has made Biden appear unimpeachable.

Even when Democrat outlets carry pieces about Biden's unpopularity, they always refer to Harris's unpopularity, which is a euphemism for her incapability, just to make it clear that she isn't suited for the top post.

Why should we waste time chronicling Kamala Harris's relentless displays of inabilities?

It's because Harris's utterances are part of the national record and hence part of history.

People usually refer to speeches made by the nation's top leader to be inspired — to learn how sentences are constructed, and how language can be used to convey not only facts, but also sentiments and speeches are delivered. Some of these utterances have become historical milestones.

Kamala Harris has done the opposite. With her inabilities and her indifference, she has become a perfect instance of how things should not be done.