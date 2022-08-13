New heights in audacity from Colorado's Democrats

At a time when the country is demanding an honest accounting for a political dirty trick by the Democrats on the federal level, on the state level, a Democrat governor may have been electioneering with taxpayer dollars, according to Colorado Republicans.

Recently, Governor Jared Polis and Democrat legislative candidates took credit for refunds to taxpayers that Democrats have spent years trying to repeal or circumvent. Could it be that they are nervous about the 2022 election? (Polis will face a popular Republican candidate for governor, Heidi Ganahl.)

Refunds mandated by Colorado's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) are going out now. Democrats have represented that the money is coming to taxpayers from them as the "Colorado Cashback"; basically, they are telling voters that Democrats are giving people money out of the goodness of their hearts, in an election year.

In reality, the money is going to Coloradoans from the government because of TABOR, which was instituted in 1992 as Initiative 1, according to Ballotpedia. Basically, TABOR limits taxing and spending by the Colorado government and limits revenue increases to what is approved by voters. TABOR mandates refunds to Coloradoans rather than allowing government to spend excess funds. TABOR is in the Colorado Constitution.

Polis put out a press release on Friday, August 5. It reads:

Denver: Today Governor Jared Polis, House and Senate Legislative Leadership announced that Coloradans will receive $400 cash back this summer. "People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own. Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone case back as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money," said Governor Polis. "At a time where so many Coloradans are rebuilding what the pandemic has broken, inflation is stretching their paychecks thinner and thinner," said Dominick Moreno (D-Commerce City). "Sending a $400 or $800 refund to every taxpayer in the state relieves the financial pressure Coloradans are burdened with at the time where they need it the most." All eligible Colorado income tax filers will receive their rebate directly in the mail in August or September. This rebate is available for all full time residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns by May 31st, 2022 which is about 3.1 million people.

It bears repeating here: currently, TABOR refunds are going out to Coloradoans, not refunds from the Colorado Cashback. Notice that TABOR is not mentioned in the press release.

Democrats have been trying to go around TABOR or get rid of it ever since it was enacted. They speak against TABOR because it limits their taxing and spending. They will do anything to attack TABOR or TABOR-supporters.

One example came home to me recently as I set out to find out when the Jefferson County Fair and Festival would be held, as it has been for decades at the local fairgrounds. I could not find the information anywhere. Finally, I called the fairgrounds office and received a message that the fair and festival were dissolved in 2019. When I called back to ask for details, the person at the fairgrounds explained that the fair and festival was dissolved because of TABOR.

Seemed to me that Democrats were trying to send a message to residents who support TABOR, so I contacted the Republican candidate for county commissioner, Don Rozier, to point out what Democrats had done. He responded with a message: "They blame TABOR for their mismanagement of taxpayer dollars."

Colorado Republicans are not just pointing out Governor Polis twisting the truth or the nerve of state Democrats; they are calling Polis out for electioneering. His office sent out the press release on official government letterhead, The Denver Post pointed out in an article on Friday, August 5. This could be a campaign finance violation.

Kristi Burton Brown, chairman of the Colorado GOP, said on Twitter Friday, "@JaredPolis is using $3 million in taxpayer dollars for a political stunt. His taxpayer-funded letter mentions Polis' name three times and TABOR zero times. He'll do anything to buy his election. We can't let him. #COpolitics."

Also, state rep. Yadira Caraveo, the Democrat nominee for CD-08, admitted on Colorado Point of View this weekend that the 2022 midterm election was a factor when it came to Democrats issuing TABOR refunds earlier than usual, according to the Colorado GOP Press Office.

The reference to "buy his election" in Brown's tweet resonates with Colorado Republicans because of what they know about Polis — namely, that he was one of four wealthy progressives who turned the Centennial State blue with "dark money" after 2008 with the left's Blueprint.

Seems Polis is using a new underhanded tactic to electioneer with Colorado taxpayer funds. He's trying to fool Colorado taxpayers with their own money in order to get re-elected. Seems as though a pattern of dishonesty is being established when it comes to Democrats at all levels.

C.S. Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, Inc.

Image: ReasonTV via YouTube.