Joe Biden displays the scam of socialism

The scam of socialism has always been a wealth transfer to the rich. Biden's bailout proves that.

Why do certain rich people advocate socialism?

Think about that for a second. If you listen to any of the propaganda from the nation's collectivist left, the one thing that will come through clearly is a complete hatred of the rich.

It starts with the infamous "tax the rich" dress worn by AOC and degrades from there.

So why would any rich person in his right mind advocate socialism, communism, fascism, and statism? At best, it would mean that his wealth would supposedly be redistributed, and at the worst, he would be thrown into a concentration camp, into a gulag, or up against a wall.

Why would any rich person advocate collectivism when that is supposed to happen?

Certain, very wealthy people are on board with the Great Reset (well worth the read). Before anyone trots out the tired song and dance, they are fascists. Collectivists all have the same commonalities, and fascism is socialism with a capitalist veneer.

Why do certain socialists become rich?

This is the companion to our first question, and the answer satisfies both inquiries because it reveals a stark truth that ruling-class collectivists are desperate to keep hidden. We're making the distinction between the ruling class and the rank and file for a reason.

As is always the case, when you want to know what is going on, you must start with the basics and build from there. The dirty little secret is that activists of the anti-liberty left have defined words to be vague but positive-sounding

The Merriam-Webster definition for socialism (in May 2012):

1: any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods 2a: a system of society or group living in which there is no private property b: a system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the state 3: a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done

That is a rather vague description. On the other hand, one of the best, real-world descriptions of the left's socialist national agenda is best laid out in here:

Socialism is the concentration of power into the hands of government elites to achieve the following purposes: central planning of the economy and the radical redistribution of wealth.

We use the term "ruling class" because there is nothing "elite" about these robber barons. There is no free choice in that system; it's ultimately built on the cruel use of force. The point here is to cut through the BS to the heart of the matter.

Authoritarianism is a hallmark of collectivist regimes, no matter which new name they bolt onto the same old slavery — communism, fascism, Maoism, Leninism, or leftism. This means that the ruling class can do whatever they want. They can lock people up for protesting or not, depending on who they are. They can raid people's homes over accusations of how they stored papers, and they can take other people's money and redistribute it to themselves.

Now, we know that despite the pretense of "democratic socialism" and the usual liberty-denial leftist gaslighting on the subject, power is always concentrated in the hands of a collectivist ruling class.

The corollary to this is that a nation's wealth is also concentrated or "redistributed" to this ruling class. You only need to look at the results of the "egalitarianism" in the old Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, Cuba, Venezuela, etc. The ruling class in those collectivist countries ended up rich, while the rank and file, like the proles of George Orwell's 1984, exist only on a subsistence level.

Anti-liberty leftists can lie all they want about how collectivist countries are supposed to be "worker paradises," but the stark reality of history indicates that this is a total lie. This is also why they need secret police forces — the Cheka, the Gestapo, the CDR, SABIN, the Stasi, and the FBI — to keep people in line when the promises aren't forthcoming.

The best shorthand description of socialism is the buying of votes with other people's money, cruelly taken by force. But make no mistake: vote-buying isn't the same thing as wealth redistribution.

Anti-liberty leftists care only about getting into power and figuring out how to stay there by hook or by crook.

This is why Biden's blatant transferring of the financial burden voluntarily incurred by the rich and forcing that on the rank and file is a perfect illustration of the scam of socialism. Meanwhile, its purveyors can feel all virtuous about themselves, because they've bought into the lies.

This video frames it perfectly:

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.