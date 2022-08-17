Stop Calling Them Democrats. They’re Communists.

It’s time to stop calling them Democrats.

This is no longer the party of FDR, JFK, or even Bill Clinton, and it’s time to start calling a spade a spade.

Imagine this scenario:

You have a neighbor, Mr. Jones—a kind old man whose wife died years ago, who works in his small garden, wears the same old jacket all the time, and has a funny but genuine laugh.

One day, suddenly, Mr. Jones disappears.

Several days later, you notice some activity in his place—it looks like Mr. Jones—and you go to say hello. But suddenly, you realize this is a stranger. He looks like Mr. Jones, sounds a little like Mr. Jones, and acts in some ways like Mr. Jones. But it’s not him.

This person lives in Mr. Jones’ place, wears his clothes, works in the garden, and even has a strange imitation of his laugh. “Who are you?” you ask. He responds, “Why, I’m Mr. Jones, of course!”

But it’s not him.

This creepy scenario is what has taken place with the Democratic party.

One of the stated goals of communism, from the Congressional Record in 1963, was to take over one or both political parties from within.

They’ve succeeded.

In 1949, William Z. Foster, a chairman of the Communist Party USA, dedicated a book by writing “To My Great-Grandson Joseph Manley Kolko Who Will Live in a Communist United States.”

He seemed quite confident.

One of the many challenges real Americans now face is to start calling “Democrats” what they actually are. They’ll protest. But if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and acts like a duck, we need to call it a duck.

We’ve been conditioned to believe that communism is just a myth, that it isn’t real, or even if it is real, it only exists in faraway places like China, and anyone who mentions it is a conspiracist who deserves ridicule.

Image: Democrats kneel in the U.S. Capitol. YouTube screen grab.

But let’s review a few basics:

They’re raiding and jailing their political opponents.

They’re turning the FBI, CIA, and IRS against American citizens.

They’ve come out against freedom of speech, religion, press, the Second Amendment, and other core American ideals.

They’ve abandoned the rule of law, and now have one set of laws for themselves and another for the rest of us.

They’re deliberately trying to bankrupt us—sometimes directly (through shutting down businesses), sometimes indirectly (through wasting trillions of our dollars.)

They’re indoctrinating our children with radical ideologies.

They celebrate infanticide.

They’re making secret deals with foreign entities against our interests.

They’re deliberately keeping our borders wide open to erase our national identity.

They mandate groupthink and conformity and punish anyone who doesn’t parrot their chosen narratives, however absurd.

They’re purging the best from our military and converting what’s left into a tool of Wokeism.

They’ve transformed our once-great American cities into crime-ridden hellscapes.

They relentlessly stoke division between everyone and never miss the slightest opportunity to accuse someone or something of being racist, sexist, phobic, supremacist, etc.

They constantly work to slander, cancel, and erase our Founding Fathers, American heroes, and America itself. (E.g., they removed the statue of Theodore Roosevelt from the American Museum of Natural History.)

They want to defund the police, release criminals from prisons and disarm the rest of us.

They defend terrorists. (Joe Biden: “Antifa is an idea, not an organization.”)

They’ve ignored the first principle of the Nuremberg Code, which was written in the aftermath of WWII, and which explicitly prohibits coerced consent for experimental medications. (See, e.g., here or here.)

They’ve tried to corrupt elections on a national scale.

They’ve openly stated their desire to abolish the family structure itself.

They’ve threatened to abolish the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, and dismantle the electoral college system.

They’re criminalizing normality on multiple fronts.

They’ve taken down American flags and raised other flags in government buildings and city streets, symbolizing their stealth political takeover.

Their leaders have literally kneeled to one form of the cause they actually serve in the Capital building.

This list could go on, yet they accuse us of turning against America.

All the above is straight out of the communist playbook.

For anyone new to all this, some good places to start are the documentaries The Agenda (parts I and II) by Curtis Bowers, resources from The Epoch Times, or books such as The Naked Communist by W. Cleon Skousen or Masters of Deceit by J. Edgar Hoover. (While Hoover was flawed and the FBI has clearly gone downhill, the book itself, first published in 1958, is illuminating.)

If you’re reading this, the above is probably restating the obvious and confirming what you already know.

But many still haven’t put all the pieces together. Others find it all too wild or disturbing to think about. They’re still going about life as if the ground hasn’t shifted beneath their feet. The idea that we’re living through a worldwide communist revolution just seems too strange and bizarre.

But those who have actually lived through communist revolutions have been trying to warn us. Those who lived through Mao’s cultural revolution in China (Xi Van Fleet), former KGB agents (Yuri Bezmenov), FBI Directors (Hoover), Soviet prisoners (Solzhenitsyn), and many more have been sounding the alarms.

Few listened. Now we’re getting a taste of what they were trying to warn us about.

Tyrants don’t simply announce themselves openly and honestly. “Hi! I’m trying to become a tyrant, and I’d like to enslave you. Will you start obeying everything I say?” The serpent in the garden of Eden didn’t say, “Hi! I’m trying to turn you against the Almighty. Eat this, please.”

Instead, they make lofty, inspiring speeches. They promise free things. They appeal to our sense of hope, fairness, and justice. They claim to hold the solution to racial harmony, violence, and the literal death of the planet. They bribe the corrupt, seduce the gullible, and slander, disarm, and imprison everyone else.

Once they’re in power, the mask comes off. But by then, it’s too late.

The symbol of Fabian Socialism is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Too few of us see the wolf under the disguise. Far too many of us complain: “Why are you being so mean to this poor, innocent sheep?”

The word “Democrat” is now part of their disguise.

Few communists today call themselves communists. Some don’t even know they’re communists themselves. “Sure, I walk, talk, and act like a duck, but don’t call me a duck!” But the key lies in what they do, not the word on their name tags.

Others know exactly who they are. John Brennan, for example, admitted to voting for a communist party candidate in 1976. He eventually went on to become Director of the C.I.A.

Hoover said, “…we may not learn until it is too late to recognize who the communists are, what they are doing, and what we ourselves, therefore, must do to defeat them.”

We Americans have had it so good for so long that we’ve become complacent. Too many of us can hardly recognize wolves in our midst.

But that’s no longer Mr. Jones living there.

Viktor Orbán from Hungary recently said as much: “Don’t be afraid to call your enemies by their name.”

It’s time to put them on the defensive. We can stop calling them Democrats.

Instead, we can call them what they are.

Call them communists.

Steve Rose is a pseudonym.