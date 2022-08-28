Student loan transferral ought to be the nail in the coffin for Democrats

President Biden's decision to buy the votes of people who accumulated student debt they cannot pay off — the cost of which could range from $500 billion to one trillion when the country is already over $30 trillion in debt with sky high inflation — is a compelling argument to "Use Your Head and Vote Red" this November. Why should you pay for this agenda if you are among the following people?

People who never went to college

People whose tuition was paid by the Armed Forces for service to our country

People who worked their way through college and did not incur debt

People who have already paid off their college debt

People whose parents were willing and able to pay for their college, perhaps because they chose inexpensive community colleges for their freshman and sophomore years, and in-state universities for their junior and senior years, over pricey private schools

People who placed out of a semester or even a year of college through high school advanced placement courses

People who finished their degrees in four years

People who earned degrees in fields such as nursing, engineering, and physical sciences that pay sufficiently high starting salaries to justify any debt they incurred

All but the first two items are interrelated. You are less likely to incur debt if you select inexpensive schools and/or place out of a full semester or even a year of college. Responsible and fiscally-minded decisions should not be penalized with exorbitant debt and taxes to help carry the burden of somebody who chose an out-of-budget Ivy League or similar school and/or got a degree in something like Maenad Studies that commands lower wages (if any) than a skilled trade or marketable knowledge base.

The best way to stay out of debt, student or otherwise, is to not spend money you don't have on things you don't need, and especially not on fancy brand names (college or otherwise) when the "plain vanilla" ones will do equally well. This is why those of us who have done exactly that should "use our heads and vote Red" in November.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.