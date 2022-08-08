Food and Drug Administration issues warning about puberty blockers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently added a warning to gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists, more commonly known as “puberty blockers,” indicating that they pose serious risks to the youth who take them.

Duh.

According to the FDA report, puberty blockers can lead to a condition called pseudotumor cerebri, or elevated spinal fluid pressure on the brain, causing symptoms similar to a brain tumor. Moreover, the report showed that six girls between the ages of five and twelve experienced swelling of the brain, loss of vision, headaches, vomiting, elevated blood pressure, dizziness, and other symptoms.

Shocking! Who could have guessed that interfering in a child’s natural developmental processes, coded in his or her DNA, could have negative effects?! How could anyone, expert or not, possibly have surmised that attempting to stop and/or reverse the necessary changes a human body goes through during puberty could pose unforeseen dangers?

Gender confusion/dysphoria is often, if not usually, temporary. High blood pressure, dizziness, headaches, loss of vision, and swelling of the brain can be temporary, too, especially as one or more of these maladies frequently cause death.

Between COVID-19 vaccinations (including multiple booster shots!) and puberty blockers, today’s “experts,” “caregivers,” and “educators”—in the form of teachers, psychologists, political leaders, and medical doctors—have effectively sentenced untold numbers of young people to a life riddled with irreversible mental and physical pain and affliction. Exactly the opposite of what they claim is their goal.

This is the progressive program for kids:

Abort them as necessary. If not aborted, inject them—multiple times—with experimental gene “therapy” vaccines proven to cause many serious side-effects….against a virus that poses virtually no threat to their lives. If not aborted, whether vaccinated or not, suggest that they may be in the wrong body….and “help” them “transition” to the opposite sex. If not aborted, teach the hopefully multi-vaccinated and possibly “transgender” children to hate their own country and distrust anyone who doesn’t look or think like they do.

Doing all this should lead to a Great Society, no?

Actually, what is happening virtually guarantees societal collapse in the near future….and is therefore causing decent and sane people to experience swelling of the brain, dizziness, headaches, and elevated blood pressure.

Anyone in a position of power that coaxes or counsels a minor into taking puberty blockers and/or undergoing “gender reassignment surgery” should be imprisoned.

Or be forced to undergo the same procedures.