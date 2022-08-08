Colombia swears in a Marxist guerrilla as president

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” –George Santayana, The Life of Reason, 1905

Over the course of the 20th Century, murder by communist government acccounted for the deaths of over 100 million people. The brutalities are well known—or should be—there are countless histories of the terror inflicted upon citizens by believers in Marxian doctrine. In fact, the scourge persists still today, most notably in China. Despite the tremendous amount of evidence (both historical and current) detailing the most unspeakable horrors at the hands of men like Pol Pot, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, and Joseph Stalin, Colombia just agreed to a Marxist takeover by way of the ballot box in the form of a man named Gustavo Petro:

Colombia’s first leftist president will be sworn into office Sunday, promising to fight inequality and heralding a turning point in the history of a country haunted by a long war between the government and guerrilla groups. Petro, 62, has promised to tackle Colombia’s social and economic inequalities [emphasis added] by boosting spending on anti-poverty programs and increasing investment in rural areas.

And just like that, the revolution is afoot. Communistic philosophy relies on polarization; there’s always the aggravation of a class struggle—as Saul Alinsky said, to achieve radical change, one must first ‘rub raw the sores of discontent.’ We’ve seen this inflammatory rhetoric before: Marx’s “bourgeoisie” and “proletariat” and Alinsky’s “Haves” and “Have-nots”, so it should be entirely anticipated.

A report published by France 24 said:

On the campaign trail, Petro had promised during his four-year term to raise taxes on the rich, invest in health care and education, and reform the police[.] And Here begins a government that will fight for environmental justice[.]

Sound like any political figures you know?

Petro followed the playbook of every Marxist before him to seize power: appealing to the masses, before exploiting a social or economic discrepancy that is attributed to an either real or perceived injustice. Eventually, Petro won’t need the people anymore, they’ll have served their purpose, just like they did for Pol Pot, Mao, Castro, and Stalin—and we all know what happens then. The same forces seeking to subjugate the people of Colombia—even if that means genocide—are the same forces active in these United States. The antidote to Marxism is a strong culture founded in Judeo-Christian ethics, as godlessness cannot flourish when a society reveres the true Creator.