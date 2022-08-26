Don’t allow Mark Zuckerberg to reinvent history

Just yesterday Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that Facebook suppressed the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden’s laptop following a warning from the FBI about ‘misinformation.’

Zuckerberg appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast when he was asked about Facebook’s approach to the Hunter Biden report from October 2020.

Zuckerberg responded as follows:

“The background here is the FBI, I think, basically came to us … and was like, Hey, just so you know, like you should be on high alert. … We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump … that’s similar to that. “The distribution on Facebook was decreased, but people were still allowed to share it,”

The Meta CEO contrasted Facebook’s approach with Twitter, which locked the New York Post account and banned sharing the Post article.

"So our protocol is different from Twitter. What Twitter did is...they said... you can't share this at all. We didn't do that. What we did was...if something is reported to us as potential misinformation...important misinformation, we also run third-party fact-checking programs because we don't want to be deciding what's true and false and...I think it was five or seven days when it was basically being determined whether it was false, the distribution of Facebook was decreased, but people were still allowed to share it."

In response to a question from Rogan on whether the distribution of the story was decreased, Zuckerberg said the following:

"So you can still share it, you could still consume it. Basically, the ranking and newsfeed was a little bit less, so fewer people saw it than would have otherwise."

When Joe Rogan asked Zuckerberg how significantly the distribution was affected, he did not give an exact figure, but said the impact was “meaningful.”

The interview is here:

Back in October 2020, The New York Post had carried myriad reports on the shady business dealings of Hunter Biden enabled by his father Joe Biden. The report referred to Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop that contained emails, text messages, and financial documents which proved that Biden, as vice president, used his influence to reap large profits for his family. Hunter had left his laptop in a computer repair shop in 2020 and never came back for it.

Its contents led New York Post columnist Miranda Devine to dub it the 'laptop from hell.'

The laptop also contained photos of drug-addled Hunter in a compromising position with a prostitute. There were messages of Hunter using racist language, and videos of him using drugs. There also was vast information about financial corruption.

Following the NY Post reports, prominent personalities on MSNBC, NBC, The Washington Post, The Daily Beast, CNN, and the New York Times coordinated their efforts to discredit the story.

“I wish you would interview Joe Biden like you interview me,” President Trump says to Lesley Stahl. https://t.co/ZM8BR1sn39 pic.twitter.com/mSfVFqZuOm — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2020

Fifty-one former senior intelligence officials then signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son from the laptop “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” NPR, which is funded by tax dollars, claimed there were “red flags” in the Post’s story.

It was amply clear that Washington, Big Media, Big Tech, and the Deep State conspired to suppress legitimate information and launch a disinformation campaign.

A Newsbusters poll revealed that 16% of Biden voters said they would vote differently had they known of Hunter’s laptop.

This suppression of key information was obviously a blatant act of meddling in the 2020 presidential elections.

The 2016 election seemed to have been conducted relatively fairly, because this Democrat-media complex were convinced that Trump never stood a chance.

They were not taking any chances in 2020.

But that wasn’t the only meddling that occurred.

It was also revealed that Zuckerberg and his wife personally donated nearly $419 million to ‘non-partisan’ and ‘nonprofit’ originations that lobbied for universal mail-in voting. In the end, a record-breaking 64 million Americans cast their ballots by mail.

A Zuckerberg-funded organization lobbied for unmonitored private drop boxes and hired Democrat activists who infiltrated election offices and vote-counting stations.

Zuckerberg funds were directed to specific counties in battleground states and were surgically targeted to affect the results of the election.

Biden won 23 of 25 counties that received grants of $1 million or higher from Zuckerberg-funded organizations in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia.

So as Zuckerberg was telling Rogan that he was a man of probity who didn't want to be "deciding what was true or false," he was also manipulating elections themselves, in addition to his suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop report.

Now that the election is over and permanent damage is already done, two of the foremost Democrat mouthpieces, the New York Times and Washington Post, are attempting to salvage their reputation by admitting the laptop story was authentic.

Zuckerberg seems to be doing the same.

He is attempting to reinvent history, place the blame on the FBI and characterize himself and Facebook as reluctant and unwilling participants.

Perhaps Zuckerberg is attempting to get on the good side of the GOP who are likely to win in a landslide during the midterm elections.

But that is emphatically not true.

Zuckerberg is a staunch partisan who both personally and through Facebook interfered with the 2020 presidential elections to facilitate victory for Biden.

The result is nation is struggling and the citizens suffering on myriad fronts due to Biden's misgovernance.

Free and fair elections that have the complete trust of citizens are the foundation of a democracy.

The actions by Zuckerberg, big tech, the corporate media, D.C., and the deep state have eroded the public's trust in the electoral process, and with very good reason.

It will take ages for this faith to be restored. Zuckerberg is trying to walk away from any blame in that.

Image: Screen shot from video posted by PowerfulJRE, via YouTube