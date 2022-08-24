Canadian veterans offered assisted suicide to cope with combat traumas

For a profession that purports to believe in a principle of “do no harm,” the modern medical community seems to perpetually undermine legitimate healthcare. Physicians under the sway of Hegelian ethics — whatever solves a problem on a practical level must be moral, as no action on its own is right or wrong — propose harmful (or lethal) remedies to accomplish a desired end. We see surgeons suggesting (and even performing) the mutilation of sexual organs on minors, there are serial baby-killers on the loose because they’re euphemized as a “doctor”, and more and more, we see assisted suicide touted as a legitimate panacea.

Just the other day, news emerged from Canada that a 61-year-old man had been hospitalized for concerns he may be suicidal, and was promptly put to death. Now, Canada is at it again. According to online outlet Global News:

A Canadian Forces veteran seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury was shocked when he was unexpectedly and casually offered medical assistance in dying by a Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) employee…. Sources say a VAC service agent brought up medical assistance in dying, or MAID, unprompted in the conversation with the veteran.

This also comes on the heels of the release of disturbing audio, recorded by another Canadian patient, Mr. Roger Foley, where hospital staff attempted to coerce him into euthanasia. Foley has a degenerative brain disorder, and was told by the hospital’s “Director of Ethics” that care was “north of $1,500 a day” in an apparent attempt to guilt him into the more cost-effective option: suicide.

Hegelian morality was propagandized by the German government in the 1930s, finding particular favor with the medical and scientific community, and remains embedded still today. In January 1978, Dr. Francis Crick, a Nobel Laureate, was quoted as saying, “no newborn infant should be declared human until it has passed certain tests regarding its genetic endowment and that if it fails these tests it forfeits the right to live.” In 1968 at the First Euthanasia Conference, Dr. Florence Clothier stated:

We…. would want to include death of the body for those whose central nervous system and mind are already dead…. What clock that can tick but cannot tell time is preserved and cherished at prohibitive costs, financial [emphasis added] and emotional?

Outside the infamous killing center of Dachau, are the words “Never Again” — but as Elizabeth Kantor said: