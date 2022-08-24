California DA: ‘over 70 percent of the people released under mandated $0 bail policies go on to commit additional crime’

Allowing criminal suspects to be released pending trial with the payment of n cash bail has become a fad, allegedly as a reaction to “over-incarceration.” But the public is put at risk by them, as one California district attorney is willing to say out loud. Via the Epoch Times (no pay wall):

A Northern California district attorney revealed more than 70 percent of suspects who were released on $0 bail between 2020 and 2021 in his county went on to commit new crimes. “When over 70 percent of the people released under mandated $0 bail policies go on to commit additional crime(s), including violent offenses such as robbery and murder, there is simply no rational public safety-related basis to continue such a practice post-pandemic, especially in light of the increasing violent crime rates across California,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said in a Monday statement.

The California policy came without state legislation mandating it, and has since been reversed:

In April 2020, the California Judicial Council implemented the Emergency Bail Schedule which mandated $0 bail for most people accused of crimes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yolo DA’s office tracked individuals who were released on $0 and who were rearrested. The Judicial Council rescinded the order in June 2020, but several California countries kept the bail schedule in effect, including Yolo County. It wasn’t until June 1, 2021, that the county enacted a new bail schedule and ended the $0 bail protocol, according to Reisig’s office, which also released a report (pdf).

In other states such as New York and Illinois, no cash bail has been mandated by state law, and needs new legislation to reverse it. New Yorkers were appropriately appalled when the man caught on camera viciously sucker-punching a bystander, Van Phu Bui, was released with no bail shortly after his arrest.

NYPD photo public domain

The NYPD had charged Bui with attempted murder, but Bronx prosecutors downgraded the rap to misdemeanor assault and harassment, no-bail violations, leading to his release Thursday.

Only the fact that he was on lifetime parole for a sex crime against a minor and had violated that parole led to his re-arrest, with Governor Kathy Hochul claiming credit:

“But I took action in my own hands,” Hochul boasted — taking a victory lap amid widespread criticism that she hasn’t done enough to correct mistakes in the 2019 bail-reform statute and her recent refusal to grant Mayor Eric Adams’ request to convene a related special session of the Legislature amid surging Big Apple crime.

Ending no cash bail will be a difficult job in blue states because its advocates claim that disproportionate numbers of Blacks remain in jail when cash bail is required. But when statistics such as those reported in Yolo County are taken into account, the public needs protection from those accused of violent felonies if they are released with the know,edge they can re-offend and get out without bail again.