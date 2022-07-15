Twitter debates whether Anne Frank had 'white privilege'

We are living in bizarre times where immutable norms, which were once considered sacrosanct, are being violated before our eyes.

A riot is called a peaceful protest, a protest is called an insurrection, Abraham Lincoln is called a racist, and the president of the National Women's Law Center, Fatima Goss Graves, refuses to define a woman.

Leading this theatre of absurd is the far-left brainwashed woke mob on social media that hides under the cloak of anonymity and launches coordinated attacks on those who deviate from their groupthink.

Calling them 'woke' is a euphemism, it gives the impression that it is their virtuousness that has gone overboard. What they are really is a sinister far-left totalitarian cult that shuts down opposing perspectives. They desire total conformity among the people.

They didn't even spare Hellen Keller, who traveled the world, raising awareness and advocating for the rights of people with disabilities. Keller was slammed by the mob as “just another, despite disabilities, privileged white person.”

The mob’s most recent target was Holocaust victim Anne Frank. Frank was a 13-year-old Jewish girl who spent two harrowing years hiding in an Amsterdam basement trying to elude the Gestapo. Frank recounted her deeply traumatic experiences living in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands in her diaries, which is an important historical document related to the Holocaust. Frank eventually was apprehended by the Nazis and sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp where she was murdered at the age of just 15.

Even the coldest of humans would feel compassion for Anne Frank and the victims of the Holocaust.

But not the woke mob.

Last weekend, a Twitter debate broke out on whether Anne Frank had “white privilege.”

The Jerusalem Post and TMZ covered the shameful discussion.

One user tweeted the following:

“Anne Frank had ‘white privilege’. Bad things happen to people with white privilege also but don’t tell the whites that.”

Some users disputed that the Holocaust had even occurred.

Another user tweeted the following:

“No one is saying the Nazis didn’t target white people, just that white people can hide behind their whiteness, whereas in Nazi USA Black people cant. Go tell black people the whites got it hard.”

The discussion emanates from the vile distortion that since most Jewish people are indistinguishable from Caucasians owing to the color of their skin, they have ‘white privilege’. This is an attempt to suggest that the Jewish people who faced genocide in Nazi Germany were lesser victims owing to their skin color.

There is also an attempt to suggest that the Holocaust was the only period that the Jewish people suffered, hence they are lesser victims. The proponents of this theory conveniently ignore the antisemitism that is still rampant all over the world.

Similar ideas were expressed early this year by co-host of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg, who alleged that Nazis killing Jews was “white people doing it to white people.”

Hence Goldberg asserted that the Holocaust wasn’t about race but instead about “man’s inhumanity to man”. Goldberg was suspended and ultimately compelled to apologize.

Now for some historical facts.

Nazi stand for Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei, i.e., The National Socialist German Workers' Party. They were socialists who practiced identity politics and implemented laws based on it.

The Nazis believed in the superiority of the "Aryan Master Race.” The Nazis considered the Jewish people to be inferior and hence they were excluded from the master race.

The Nuremberg Race Laws in Nazi Germany deprived the Jewish people of German citizenship and forbade marriage or sexual relations between Jews and "citizens of German or kindred blood.”

This legalized 'otherization' of the Jewish people was among the early stages that eventually led to the Holocaust where 6 million Jews were brutally massacred.

To attribute ‘white privilege’ to Anne Frank is an attempt by the left to downplay the graveness of the genocide and indulge in victim-blaming and Holocaust Denial.

This should come as no surprise: The modern left is viciously antisemitic.

Since they cannot display their bigotry in the open, they resort to dog whistles. “We do not hate the Jewish people, we just disapprove of Zionism or the policies of Israel” is what you will hear them say.

Since the days of President Obama, the Democrats have championed the Palestinian cause, abandoning the U.S.’s only true ally and pluralistic democracy in the Middle East, which is Israel. Some Democrats have even described Israel as an “apartheid” state.

The Democrats stay mum when terror-group Hamas fires rockets into Israel. "The Squad," which includes Palestinian-American Rep. Rashida Talib and Somalian Islamist Rep. Ilhan Omar, is blatantly antisemitic and pro-Palestine. They opposed funding of Israel's Iron Dome. Their fellow Squad member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, famously ‘wept’ to apologize for her ‘present’ vote.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was raised Jewish and was once sympathetic toward Israel. Recently he has expressed support for Palestinian causes, perhaps to appease the antisemitic Democrat base.

The left frequently compares the U.S. (under Republicans) to Nazi Germany. This is an abominable trivialization of the darkest chapters in human history.

It’s not only the left in the U.S., the but left in the U.K. which has been rabidly antisemitic.

Back to the mob attacking Anne Frank.

The disgraceful ‘debate’ was shut down by a few prominent Twitter accounts.

The American Jewish Council tweeted the following:

Stand with Us, a non-profit educational group dedicated to supporting Israel and fighting antisemitism, tweeted the following

The World Jewish Congress tweeted the following

Israeli-American writer Emily Schrader tweeted the following

Journalist Ben Hartman viewed the debate about Jews having privilege in context with an email notifying of an FBI warning of a security threat to the Jewish community in San Antonio.

Israeli activist Hen Mazzig also slammed the ‘debate’.

While facts triumphed in this ‘debate,’ it is troubling that discussions such as these keep coming up at regular intervals by Twitter leftists, that are not only based on blatant falsehood, but are also deeply insensitive to the victims of an authentic genocide.

It represents an ever deepening rift between black-agenda activists (who are often rich, leftist, white women) and Jewish activists, who have historically been closest of allies in the Civil Rights struggle. It's also flat-out Holocaust denial.

It is probably a sign of a U.S. education system desperately in need of a revamp.

