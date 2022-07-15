Elizabeth Warren says crisis pregnancy centers must be shut down

Pro-abortion groups have vandalized and set fire to crisis pregnancy centers throughout the U.S. recently. However, they have much more work to do, according to Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Warren told NBC10 Boston: “In Massachusetts right now, those crisis pregnancy centers that are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help outnumber true abortion clinics by three to one. We need to shut them down here in Massachusetts and we need to shut them down all around the country.” She added, “You should not be able to torture a pregnant person like that.”

Where to start? Crisis pregnancy centers are there to “fool” people while abortion clinics are there to “help” people? (Excuse me, I guess the preferred term is now not abortion, but “pregnancy termination.”) Pregnancy centers “torture” the “pregnant persons” that visit them so “we need to shut them down all around the country?” It is abortion providers that routinely torture babies in the womb, in many cases dismembering them and/or sucking their brains out.

No, Warren -- and the vast majority of “progressive” Democrats -- aren’t pro-choice. They are simply pro-whatever it is they want. They are pro-sloth, pro-personal convenience… pro-evil. When you look at the facts, they are more like “no-choicers” than “pro-choicers.”

They are pro-choice when it comes to:

Whether or not to smoke pot

Whether or not to smoke crack cocaine

Whether or not to imbibe magic mushrooms and assorted other drugs

Whether or not to have a job/gainful employment

Whether or not to chase Supreme Court Justices and Republican politicians out of restaurants and other public places

Whether or not to bathe

Whether or not to use the restrooms and locker rooms of your non-birth-assigned sex

Whether or not to burn and loot cities in protest of some/anything

Whether or not to kill your kid

Yet they are fanatically anti-choice as regards their proscriptive commandments:

Thou shalt not say things we don’t like

Thou shalt not be allowed to own a firearm

Thou shalt not be allowed to pray in public

Thou shalt not be allowed to wear furs

Thou shalt not be allowed to eat red meat

Thou shalt not be allowed to walk unarmed through the Capitol building in protest of anything

Thou shalt not be allowed to “misgender” a trans person

Thou shalt not be allowed to question election results, processes, equipment, or those involved in tabulating and reporting the results, as this is a danger to our democracy

Thou shalt not say “All Lives Matter.”

Thou must accept emergency-use, experimental gene-therapy vaccines into one’s body if the government and “experts,” in their benevolence and wisdom, say you should

The Left loves to use euphemisms, misinformation, outright lies, and projection to fool people who are underinformed.

“Hypocrisy termination” would be far better for society than “pregnancy termination.”

Image: Tim Pierce