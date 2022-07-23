The left is waging war on the word ‘groomer’

Next to American Thinker, the best site on the internet has got to be Libs of TikTok. Chaya Raichik, who created and curates it, brilliantly exposes the cultural extremes of the Democrat party, not by writing about those extremes, but by allowing leftists to state them in their own words. It’s largely through her efforts that Americans got a chance to see how teachers are working hard to sexualize America’s children—or in other words, to “groom” them. No wonder leftists are now cracking down on the word “groomer,” although there’s an irony in the fact that they claim the word is anti-LGBTQ++.

Here is Raichik’s own description of her now essential Twitter site:

It’s a simple concept: Use their own words and actions to expose them. It works because this is the first time these people, who are living out their fantasies in their intolerant, liberal bubbles, have had to face reality. Under the account Libs of TikTok, I just repost what they’ve already posted themselves. It’s like holding up a mirror. And it infuriates them.

When Floridians saw what was going on in their classrooms, they backed a bill that forbade teachers in K-3 classes from initiating any discussions about sexuality. The left promptly began to speak of a “Don’t Say Gay” bill, even though nothing in the bill forbids using the word gay. Conservatives countered by calling the bill the “Anti-Groomer bill.”

Indeed, the word “groomer” has been showing up a lot lately. It showed up in response to videos like this, in which self-described teachers boast about how they are sexualizing children or videos showing drag queens and their fans doing their best to introduce hypersexualized parodies of women to young children:

Teachers claims entire class of second grade students changed their pronouns and it’s being kept a secret from “unsafe” adults pic.twitter.com/Zn8sPHc2gc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 21, 2022

Non-binary teacher says she read book about pronouns and gender identity- and then two students, including a first grader, came out as trans. pic.twitter.com/7t0Wvjq7bv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 19, 2022

“Those [dollars] are hers. She earned them.” Drag queen teaches a child to perform for cash tips at a “family-friendly” drag show pic.twitter.com/v3Kd0cXpJj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2022

It's important to understand that the word “groomer,” a pejorative, refers to any adult who interacts with children in a way that prepares the children to engage in sexual activity with that adult. It does not describe a specific type of sexuality (i.e., heterosexuality versus homosexuality) but, instead, discusses all situations in which adults sexualize children:

Nevertheless, leftists are now going after the word groomer because they claim it’s an anti-LGBTQ+ slur:

The skeleton key to left-wing politics is this: "There are no bad ideas, only bad people." That is, concepts are not judged by their merits; they are judged by who uses them. So academics can talk about "grooming" for decades, but it becomes a "slur" once conservatives use it. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 19, 2022

Wow, as @markgjudge points out, Emma Brown was the reporter who orchestrated the Kavanaugh hoax. https://t.co/omkOwtZ2Da pic.twitter.com/t0VfYqEwDL — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 19, 2022

Twitter, of course, is on board with the plan, having just tried suspending one Twitter user for daring to associate the word “groomer” with...er, groomers:

Twitter temporarily suspended @ConceptualJames for tweeting the word groomer https://t.co/rseOsKK2o0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2022

Of course, as smart people have pointed out, it’s the left making the homophobic connection between groomers and the aggressive LGBTQ+ education crowd:

“Groomer” isn’t an anti LGBTQ slur. It’s a description of an evil behavior that sick adults of all sexual and gender identities engage in. Why do you conflate this behavior with LGBTQ? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 22, 2022

Call someone a pedo



LGBTQ People get offended



I'm like, bro I didnt call *you* a pedo I insulted pedos



wait why are you getting mad?https://t.co/T1EMm42lUR — Tim Pool 🇺🇸 (@Timcast) July 22, 2022

Other smart people note that the new groomer panic on the left isn’t just homophobic (as in, leftists are equating pedophilia with homosexuality) but is also baseless:

The evidence doesn't exist because the epidemic is a total fabrication. Let's follow along to see how it works. This article in the @dailydot is typical. It calls for a "groomer" ban, connecting it to an "escalation" in "hateful attacks on LGBT people." pic.twitter.com/eJeWwNpXqj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 22, 2022

WaPo points us to this "fact sheet" from ACLED, which does not claim a stark rise in violence but rather in "mobilization," which is not the same thing. Already we see how the game of telephone works. "Mobilization" becomes "threats" becomes "hateful attacks." pic.twitter.com/oAFWzfr18J — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 22, 2022

Just like that, people peacefully handing out flyers or holding signs get counted as violent, hateful attackers. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 22, 2022

The media fabricates the anti-trans murder epidemic by lumping every murder of a trans person together and assuming from the outset that they're all hate crimes. According to the media, no trans person has ever been murdered except as a hate crime. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 22, 2022

In conclusion, these people lie about everything, all the time. Never believe a word they say. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 22, 2022

The biggest problem, though, for the people complaining about the “groomer” slur is that the facts sometimes align so perfectly with the stereotype. Take, for example, the out and proud LGBTQ+ teacher who relentlessly pushed for a sexualized classroom environment, only to end up getting arrested for pedophilia:

As for me, I intend to continue using the word “groomer” in its traditional sense: an adult who is inappropriately sexual around a child in the hopes of inducing the child to welcome that adult’s sexual advances—whether heterosexual or homosexual. It’s always wrong, no matter who’s doing it.

