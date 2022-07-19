The arrant nonsense of woke anthropologists' stance on human remains

Those of us who still retain our sanity and understand that people can't magically change their sex based on feelings always had a good arrow in our quiver of arguments: when those twisting themselves into gender pretzels are dead and gone, their bones and DNA will live to tell the tale, and they won't lie: in life, these tangible remnants will say, "This dead person was a man (or a woman)." College anthropology departments have decided to grapple with this decided non-woke aspect of reality. The current solution is not to classify remains by sex or even broad racial classifications.

The College Fix gives a strong insight into the current lunacy that parents, taxpayers, and students themselves are funding:

Gender activists have formed a group called the Trans Doe Task Force to "explore ways in which current standards in forensic human identification do a disservice to people who do not clearly fit the gender binary." "We propose a gender-expansive approach to human identification by combing missing and unidentified databases looking for contextual clues such as decedents wearing clothing culturally coded to a gender other than their assigned sex," the group's mission statement reads. "We maintain our own database of missing and unidentified people who we have determined may be Transgender or gender-variant, as most current database systems do not permit comparison of missing to unidentified across different binary sex categories," the group writes.

This is an insanely stupid idea, considering that the whole point of a "Doe" task force is to provide useful identification for anonymous bodies. Assigning a "gender unknown" tag to a manifestly female skeleton may prevent someone's dead child from ever being identified.

But it gets crazier when the left starts looking into the past:

This February, University of Kansas Associate Professor Jennifer Raff published "Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas," in which she argued that there are "no neat divisions between physically or genetically 'male' or 'female' individuals." Raff (pictured) suggested scientists cannot know the gender of a 9,000 year-old biologically Peruvian hunter because they don't know whether the hunter identified as male or female — a "duality" concept she says was "imposed by Christian colonizers."

The departure from reality doesn't stop there. The grim specter of "white supremacy" haunts modern academics as surely as King Charles I's head haunted poor Mr. Dick in Charles Dickens's David Copperfield. To deal with this obsession, anthropologists now insist that the only answer to white supremacy is to pretend that the hard information in skeletons (bones and DNA) doesn't provide some insight into a person's racial background.

While it's true that race is a heck of a lot more malleable than sex, you can still tell the racial difference between the skeletons of Benjamin Franklin and Joe Lewis (assuming you had both before you). Heck, you can tell the racial difference between the skeletons of Abraham Lincoln (Anglo) and Peter the Great (Slavic), even though both were tall. It's only racism if one says Franklin's and Lincoln's skeletons have greater value because of their Anglo origins — and frankly, I don't know of anyone saying that kind of thing outside of the maybe 50 true neo-Nazis in some forgotten corner of America.

One of the things that makes leftism possible is ignorance: ignorance about human nature, history, reality, and science. Humans have always understood something fundamental: the human species is divided into those who have the equipment to grow and nurse babies (whether that equipment works or not) and those who have the equipment to get that growth started. It's not more complicated than that. Even if that 9,000-year-old Peruvian had a more traditionally male role, what still matter was this: incubate babies or not incubate babies.

Elizabeth Weiss, an archaeology professor at San Jose State, is fighting back against this deep dive into stupidity. She explained to The College Fix that we're witnessing an effort by woke academics to make sure that their theories no longer clash with one another. Gender madness can't exist in the same universe as biological reality, so the latter has to change.

What we're seeing in academia is the intellectual decadence that marked the end-stage Roman Empire or Weimar Germany. If sane Americans don't pull the culture back from this abyss of fantasy, stupidity, and ignorance, we're doomed.