Pipe a new tune, GOP pipers

The problem with Republicans is not that they aren’t correct. The problem isn’t that they aren’t utilizing evidence-based facts to prove their points. The problem isn’t that they are cold-hearted, cold-blooded white supremacists who do not care about the plight of the poor and underprivileged.

The problem with Republicans is that they are not speaking to the hearts of men and women anymore. Republicans have forgotten that people are more than just brains; they have hearts and souls; and those hearts are hungry, and those souls are starving for real love and true loyalty.

When two respected speakers are debating in front of an audience, they must have some common ground. Otherwise, they will be arguing in circles since no one is able to agree on a single point. Likewise, when Democrats and Republicans argue, they argue in two different spheres -- with the Democrats claiming to be doing what is best for the people and the Republicans stressing they are doing what is best for the economy or “the right thing.”

Fun fact: no one cares about doing the right thing anymore: so please quit that language.

How about this: why don’t you do something that is best for both the people and the economy? After all, doesn’t a happy people create a successful economy (and vice versa)? I think many of us would agree. So, Republicans, forget about facts for just one moment, and remember these famous words by Theodore Roosevelt, “People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.”

If you want to win over the American people (and that includes all those who have immigrated from other countries), you must first prove you actually care about them. Then, show them! Show them how your plan benefits them! Demonstrate it!

Stop telling women abortion is “murder.” Instead, show them how much abortion hurts their bodies. Bring to the table women who have gone through this horrible tragedy. Show Americans how often abortion scars women emotionally. Whatever the case, be their friend: and don’t you dare pretend: Americans aren’t stupid!

Stop just repeating that crossing the border is illegal. Remind the American people of all the children who are being abused and left in the sun’s blazing heat, and all the women who are being raped because of the open border and the heartless cartel.

Learn to tell a story! And learn to tell a lot of them. Not made-up, concocted, pitiful stories in which you use those acting skills you always wished would have made Hollywood. I promise you that if you do that, you will be hearing from me shortly!

No, learn to tell a true story. Be a scientist: demonstrate your findings before the people. Remember who your audience is: you are no longer talking to a majority who agrees with your worldview. You are talking to a people who often have no solid foundation for their beliefs.

Take up your cross and be like the Man who took the beating for humankind’s decision. Be the man or woman who sincerely cares about the people they vowed to serve when they made office. And if you do not care about those people you promised to serve, I suggest you go into your closet and ask God to “give [you His] eyes” to do the job you were called to do!

Only when people realize that you sincerely care about them, will they lend you their ears. I’m sorry to burst your bubble, but there is no such thing as a selfless person. There are only people who are made selfless because they know that God will take care of them and they have nothing to lose.

Chew on that for a moment!

Image credit: Spartan 7W CC BY-SA 4.0 license