Life is a right

The U.S. Declaration of Independence states that all men [people] are created equal and that we all are endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights, primarily the right to life. Endowment of all rights begin at conception (a.k.a. creation). In 1973, the Supreme Court contradicted the Declaration and decreed that murder (abortion, which is intentional killing of a defenseless young person) was a right.

If the right to murder exists, even in limited circumstances, the potential for expanding and extending the circumstance for legally protected murder exists. At this same time, if a right to murder exists, a right to life does not exist. If a right to life (or a right to live) does not exist, then no other rights can exist. Therefore, legalizing abortion is legalizing murder.

The only time abortion is legitimate is when a mother’s life is in danger. This exception is recognized in every, or nearly every, U.S. state.

Specifying a fetal age, event, or milestone in physical development when an unborn person may be killed is absurd. Why should abortion be legal (“heartbeat law” states) five weeks into a pregnancy but not six weeks into pregnancy? In other states why is abortion legal at 25 week but not at 26 weeks? One day it’s perfectly legal, the next day it’s a crime.

Some states, including Ohio, have a “heartbeat law,” that criminalizes all abortions performed after the detection of fetal cardiac activity, about six weeks into a pregnancy. In Virginia, abortions are legal through the second trimester, about 26 weeks after conception. The procedure is legal in Virginia in the third trimester if there is a threat to the life or health of the mother. In Oregon, abortion is legal until the moment of birth. According to abortion “rights” advocates, the fact that a young person is located his or her mother’s womb entitles the mother to kill the child.

To strengthen state abortion bans, they should be codified in state constitutions. To seize the offensive in the war on women and babies, pro-life citizens, groups, and legislatures should immediately begin the process of amending the U.S. Constitution through the Article V “convention of states” process. The new amendment would guarantee a right to life for all persons, beginning at the moment of conception and ending at the moment of natural death.

Image: Derek Bruff