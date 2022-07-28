More 'woke tales' from the moderates

The latest from "the moderate's administration" is that lunch money is tied to gender ideology. Let's check this out from Briebart:

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last month announced in order for schools to receive funds for student lunches, breakfasts, and other food items, they must comply with its interpretation of the ban on discrimination based on sex in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and other food-related programs, which includes sexual orientation and gender identity. “USDA is committed to administering all its programs with equity and fairness, and serving those in need with the highest dignity,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. “A key step in advancing these principles is rooting out discrimination in any form -- including discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Well, we're happy that USDA is committed to rooting out discrimination, but what does tying lunch money to gender ideology has to do with that?

Furthermore, who voted for this? Joe Biden was presented to us as the moderate or the calming influence to the Trump storm. What we are learning every day, from open borders to the war on fossil fuels to boys competing with girls, is that the whole "moderate" label was Exhibit A of deceptive advertising. He was never really a moderate and tying lunch money to gender ideology is just the latest example.

My post has a happy ending. President Biden has lost the battle of public opinion, a sign that more people have Biden-remorse.

Image: White House