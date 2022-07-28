It is the children of Kinzinger, Cheney and other Democrats who will be ashamed for the intentional destruction of America

Adam Kinzinger is as delusional as most of the media and other Democrats.

If Liz Cheney and Kinzinger were honest, instead of Trump haters, they would be disgusted and ashamed of Democrats that:

Have a hearing filled with themselves and Democrats who are acting as the prosecutor, judge, and jury. The target is not there, nor defense attorneys, nor defense witnesses It is shameful to hold Soviet-style hearings in the United States where the outcome is predetermined and where exculpatory evidence is not allowed.

Don’t care that Pelosi, and Schumer didn’t do anything to increase security at the Capitol despite knowledge that there would be big crowds.

Don’t care about the one person killed by a gun, an unarmed woman, was killed by a cop.

Don’t care that Democrats protested elections in 2000, 2004, and 2016 while pretending that Trump and his supporters tried to destroy the country by protesting in 2020.

Want to federalize election rules and have ballot harvesting and prohibit photo IDs to make it easier to cheat. They claim photo IDs are racist because they always play the race card.

Used the politicized Justice Department in 2016 to illegally target and spy on Trump while protecting career criminal Hillary from prosecution. The media and other Democrats continue to pretend that no one is above the law while all the criminals in the Obama administration were above the law.

Lied for four years that Trump colluded with Russia as they sought to delegitimize his Presidency. (I wonder why people are mad)

Not only didn’t care about the radical extremists on the left who were destroying cities and killing and injuring cops and others, they essentially cheered them on.

Elected soft on crime DAs who let career criminals roam the streets. Red flag and gun laws don’t work when you don’t enforce them.

Whenever there is a shooting where several are killed, Democrats seek to weaken the Second Amendment. They seek to control or eliminate automatic rifles. What we never see is how few people are killed by rifles each year because facts don’t matter. The truth is many more people are killed by knives and fists than rifles, including automatic rifles.

The recent FBI study flies in the face of anti-gun advocates who proport that so-called “assault weapons,” pose an enormous threat to the safety of American citizens. According to the latest data, roughly 1,500 deaths are caused each year by knives, while only 297 were caused by rifles of any type in 2018.

Statista researchers pulled data from the FBI’s Crime Data explorer, which does show that of the 17,813 homicides reported in 2020, 662 of them were committed with "personal weapons" — which the site indeed describes as hands, fists, feet, etc. — and 455 homicides were committed with rifles

When a Republican Congressman, running for governor of NY, was attacked by a knife wielding man, Democrats hardly said a word and the man was set free without bail, following New York State’s “bail reform” law. Only a later arrest on federal charges put him in jail.

Children should be told that the reason for the Second Amendment is to protect people from a tyrannical government. Children should be ashamed that Presidents Clinton and Obama talked Ukraine into giving up their weapons which made them vulnerable to being attacked by Putin.

Want Supreme Court judges who rule based on feelings and a leftist agenda instead of based on the law, the constitution and separation of powers. Democrat continually lie that the Supreme court justices who returned decisions on the environment and abortion violated the Constitution to mislead the public.

Support abortion at all stages of a pregnancy like North Korea and China.

Continually lie that women will die because of the supreme court decision. No state prevents the termination of a pregnancy when the mother’s life is in danger.

Vote against providing health care to children born in a botched abortion. Is there anything more evil than people who will just watch a baby die? Why should these people be trusted for the rest of our health care,

(Democrats are essentially whiny little children who want to change the rules when they don’t get there way. They want to stack the Supreme Court, get rid of the Electoral College, and get rid of the filibuster which they used 327 times in 2020. Now they claim the filibuster is racist)

Have our military concentrate on pronouns, firing people who won’t take a vaccine that doesn’t prevent a virus, and pretending they can control the climate while our adversaries make their military more powerful.

Force women to compete with men, to share facilities with men, and to take vaccines or get fired.

Force poor and minority children to attend poorly performing public schools instead of giving them choice

Teach children that whites are racists and privileged and other races are oppressed.

Refuse to enforce immigration laws that Congress passed.

Don’t care about the corruption of the Bidens and Clintons.

Seek to destroy our oil industry while enriching Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Russia.

Move towards government control, and socialism instead of lifting the poor and minorities.

Created Great Society and anti-poverty programs keep people poor and capitalism lifts people up. Trump’s policies gave the U.S the lowest poverty level on record

Continually lie that Trump’s tax rate cuts reduced government revenue by trillions.

Promote the flammable pollutant Lithium while seeking to control the non-pollutant CO2 that allows the World to be fed.

Large increase in lithium battery related fires over the last 6 years The Fire and Rescue Services in Vancouver, BC are currently issuing a warning to citizens to be careful when charging anything lithium/ion batteries. Battery related fires have increased five times since 2016.

Why are Democrats so intent on pretending they can control temperature increases after a little ice age ended when cold temperatures kill many more people?

But surprisingly, cold kills more people globally than heat each year. In 2019, cold temperatures killed nearly four times as many people as warm temperatures, according to a new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Here are facts you won’t about the climate that the media and other Democrats won’t show the public as they seek to destroy the fossil fuel industry,

Steven Koonin, a physicist at the Department of Energy in the Obama administration authored a book titled:

Cheney and Kinzinger should be ashamed to go on TV with journalists who have colluded with Democrats to continually lie as they sought to destroy Trump and infect the U.S with a radical leftist agenda.

As for me, I am very proud that Trump gave us peace, prosperity, energy independence, low inflation, rising wages, a secure border, three vaccines, and record low poverty levels. His policies were lifting all boats. Trump didn’t run out of baby formula.

The Trump administration didn’t have to change the definition of a recession.

Ronald Reagan said something that would be very applicable today.

"Well, the trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.”

Photo credit: Hudson Institute CC BY 2.0 license