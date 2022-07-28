Are we going to let the saboteurs win World War III?

Jeff M. Lewis aptly summarized the craziness of the last three global pandemic years, calling the actions of the vast leftwing conspiracy “The Greatest Crime Of Our Lifetimes.” I agree. The saboteurs behind this ongoing crime call it “The Great Reset.”

The leftist saboteurs have the chutzpah to justify their actions:

There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset initiative.

Their statement sounds so helpful, even altruistic. “Way to go, WEF,” forms in my throat. Then before speaking, I choke as I recall that many suspect that the CCP and the Never Trumpers released the Wuhan Flu as their opening salvo to oust Trump and reset the world.

Using the intuition God has given me, I suspect a more honest definition of The Great Reset is:

Using whatever means necessary, including biological warfare, global stakeholders in the WEF favoring Globalism will oust President Trump and euphemistically call it The Great Reset initiative.

At the end of his essay, Mr. Lewis asks, “Are we going to let them get away with it?”

As I was discussing his question with a good friend recently, he observed, “They have the ball, and they are running with it.” That is for d@&n sure!

In these dark days, I pray with my wife to God. I listen to Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Dan Bongino exude bravado about defeating the saboteurs. As Carlson, Bannon, and Bongino bang their desks, I notice that Xi, Biden, and the WEF still have the ball. I notice they are still running with it, and their confidence is growing.

If you have ever been on the losing end of a chess match, you know a time comes when a little voice in your head says, “I have been outplayed.” I don’t know if we have been outplayed yet, but the pieces the saboteurs still have on the board are intimidating.

Image: Chess

America’s successes over the last 246 years have made us soft, vulnerable, and complacent. We know our history, but I wonder if we have the fire in our bellies to do what is needed to take control of our country again. The ruthless guys who are currently running with the ball have loads of money, the media, foreign allies, and most of the levers of power. Like the young followers of Chairman Mao, they are anxious to establish a new world order.

Still, I hear Mr. Lewis asking, “Are we going to let them get away with it?”

Our domestic enemies and our foreign enemies have linked arms. They have set fire to our homes. They have taken control of our schools and universities. With their “go for broke” release of a biological weapon, they have killed over 6 million people worldwide. They have discovered how to manipulate our democratic elections, making them unreliable for us and certain for them. They have done all this damage to things we love, and then they have the nerve to claim they will lead us to a better tomorrow.

During the economic crisis of 2008, economists defended government bailouts, arguing that some banks are too big to fail. I thought that notion defied common sense and the laws of physics.

I still hear Mr. Lewis asking, “Are we going to let them get away with it?” At the same time, I hear the legion of left-wing saboteurs running with the ball and mocking us by claiming, “We are too big to be held accountable!”

Fortunately for us, collective memory is not on the side of the saboteurs. Many of us recall how well things were going before they unleashed the Wuhan Flu. They cannot point to their own successes. Their calls for nations without borders are not popular. We have the Statue of Liberty on our side, and they have Chinese tanks rolling through Chinese streets on their side as recently as this month. People flock relentlessly to America for freedom. No one flocks to China for freedom. They flee it.

Are the saboteurs too many to be held accountable? Stay tuned. As Churchill once said, “It is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

