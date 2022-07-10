Democrats only look crazy and stupid

I had an “aha” moment recently. I found myself thinking that progressives camouflage themselves by appearing stupid. It serves their purposes perfectly. We underestimate and discount them as fools, and they continue their nefarious agenda unimpeded. Look at all they accomplish! They are so far from being fools, they’re winning.

We who have common sense rail at them for the nightmares of inflation, open borders, medical tyranny, supply chain problems, energy policy, violence, lack of support for the rule of law, and persecuting those they dislike but they are laughing at us. They love every glorious minute. Destroying babies, turning our youth into mentally unstable trannies, lowering our standard of living—how well they are accomplishing their agenda to diminish humanity, whilst gaining ultimate power for themselves!

Slowly, our rights and liberties are being bled away. With Biden at our country’s helm, they have a perfect fool as the focal point. We can’t fight back. They know that he will blindly take whatever comes his way—not that it will matter because, by the time he’s truly exposed, presumably after the November election, there won’t be much “there” there anymore. He’s playing his role perfectly. This, I believe, is his proudest moment. Can you convince me otherwise?

Look at our policies. Open borders—what country in its right mind would allow that? Abortion up till birth? That’s infanticide, legalized. They might as well be throwing the babies in a sacrificial fire to appease some pagan gods. “Bottom” and “top” surgery on puberty-retarded teenagers? I promise, 98% will regret it when it’s too late to come back to normal—the suicide rate will soar. A lost generation of youth, as more and more school kids and young adults “identify” as trans or nonbinary. Is it any wonder the military recruitment levels are at historic lows? Where does this trend lead?

Image: Is that a fox or a Democrat? Photo by Mcvoorhis. CC BY-SA 4.0.

Then there’s COVID. First, they created the virus. Then they mandated that only treatments that killed people be employed, rather than ones that cured them. Along came forced “vaccination” of the populace, and guess what—we still have a pandemic. Delicious! Here in the Bay Area, we are constantly under threat of another mask mandate, or even another shut-down, because there will forever be new variants, and because now there will forever be new cases—not that we are allowed to know the statistical facts. Now New York City is bringing back its mask mandate—and it had better be an N95. Obey!

Real statistics prove that the people getting COVID, including all these new variants, are pretty much all vaccinated. They’re getting it because the vaccine destroys immune systems so that the body can no longer defend itself against the next variant, or the next after that. Do you see how that works? They get to keep emergency powers forever that way.

Don’t believe I’m on to something? Here’s another report about the fact that it’s the vaccinated now doing most of the dying from COVID. Do you get the picture yet? Notice that all the linked info comes from the UK, not the US? That’s because we no longer show such data anywhere. It’s too dangerous to show because it might mean they can’t maintain the ruse, keep exercising control, and keep destroying life as we once knew it.

Another perfect piece of the puzzle is energy production. Remember when we had “energy independence?” On his first day in office, Biden shut down Keystone. He’s systematically eliminating (I guess I shouldn’t say he, but Biden is the face of it) all fossil fuel energy production. Shutting down leases. Blaming Putin. We can all see how stupid the policies are, how contrary to reality—but what to do? There are a thousand cuts, it’s too much, too many attacks all at once. Can one hold onto sand? Who can we hold accountable? Oh, wait! …we have a “nursing father” in charge of transportation. A tranny “admiral” at HHS. Everywhere, another fool, another liar.

We can’t travel because we can no longer afford it. We can’t get products we need because shipping is stalled. We can’t afford to live our lives, without more government largesse, which they’re happy to provide—dependency on the government is what they want. Take from the productive, give to the controllable. Once we’re dependent enough, they can strategically withhold the largesse to control us all. At that point, who cares how many will die? You need to break eggs to make an omelet!

Look at California. Gavin Newsom is going to give us a big check right before the election. Now, get yourself to the polls, or in our case, get your handy voter envelope to a drop box! We all will bow to Gavin the Great, or else! Never mind that it’s our money the state grabbed as excess taxes. It’s going to get redistributed back to whomever they want.

Look at the headlines on any day. Are you overwhelmed? Where is reality? Can you see the big picture yet? Do you have any idea how to stop this?