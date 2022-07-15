Chinese judicial system now ruled by artificial intelligence

In the first paragraph of the introduction to the book Industrial Society and Its Future, author Ted Kaczynski said:

The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race. They have greatly increased the life-expectancy of those of us who live in “advanced” countries, but they have destabilized society, have made life unfulfilling, have subjected human beings to indignities, have led to widespread psychological suffering (in the Third World to physical suffering as well) and have inflicted severe damage on the natural world. The continued development of technology will worsen the situation. It will certainly subject human beings to greater indignities and inflict greater damage on the natural world, it will probably lead to greater social disruption and psychological suffering, and it may lead to increased physical suffering even in “advanced” countries [emphasis added]. Kaczynski’s words were prescient and accurate. In another terrifying step towards transhumanist tyranny, Chinese citizens are now subject to the will of computers and their communist programmers. A Daily Mail article reported that in an effort to “improve” its judicial system, China implemented the use of artificial intelligence. Touted as “a significant contribution to the judicial advancement of human civilisation [sic]”, this technology suggests new legislation, drafts legal documents, and notifies the court of “perceived human errors” in statutory judgments. According to the Supreme Court in the Chinese capital city of Beijing, “Judges must now consult AI on every case by law,” and “if they go against its recommendation they [the judges] must submit a written explanation for why.” Recently linked to police databases and the social credit system, this AI even has the power to punish the convicted.

No one can refute the fact that technology has certainly enhanced the experience of mortal existence in many ways, but one could question if the cost was worth the reward – especially in the context of automated robots with algorithmic biases running criminal courts, and dictating fates of those standing accused under a communist regime.

With the near-continuous development of innovative technologies, the agenda towards transhumanism becomes strikingly concentrated, and as Kacyzinski foretold, “it will certainly subject human beings to greater indignities.” Laboratories operating in a godless vacuum create chimeras, with human-monkey hybrids even living for 19 days – current science shows a human embryo has cardiac activity (a heartbeat) as early as 18 days post-conception, so one can identify this is a serious breach in ethical research. Unchecked, technological advancements will realize Kaczynski’s prophetic tale.