Who knew that the word 'wild' and the phrase 'march peacefully and patriotically' incited violence?

The media and January 6 congressional committee is outraged that President Trump tweeted this and they say this statement caused the violence:

"Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

That is amazing! It would be like someone going to a concert or party and saying it would be wild.

They also say that his speech to the big crowd where he said "march peacefully and patriotically" caused the January 6 violence.

Of course, the media and J-6 committee don't show the public that he said march peacefully and patriotically because the hearings were never meant to be about the truth..

Contrast the reporting with Trump challenging the results of an election with what the Obama/Biden administration did with Iran while they were in office. The media and other Democrats weren't very interested.

In the case of Iran, President Obama paid billions in kickbacks to the tyrants, shipping billions in unmarked bills in the middle of the night. Democrat ally John Kerry met secretly with the mullahs to assure them of their return to power, behind the Trump administration's back, allowing them to adjust their actions accordingly to undercut President Trump.

Obama dictatorially ordered the supposedly independent Justice Department to stop a years-long investigation into drug-running by terrorists.

Obama clearly cared more about appeasing Iran's dictators who continue to pledge death to America than the safety and health of the American people.

They continually lied through the compliant media so they could greatly enrich Iran. Remember this?

Ben Rhodes Reveals How Obama Duped America Into The Dangerous Iran Deal Rhodes and Obama knew that, for anyone but the hard-left to accept a deal with America’s bitter enemy in Tehran, a new narrative needed to emerge, even if it was relatively transparent nonsense. As Rhodes explained to his bemused interviewer, David Samuels, in a New York Times Magazine profile this weekend, it was first necessary to lie to a corrupted and inexperienced American media about all sorts of things, beginning with the nature and intentions of the enemy Iranian regime. Subsequent lies were caked on, as the White House took advantage of a dangerous mix of journalists’ ignorance, their ideological and partisan commitment to the administration, and, finally, their career aspirations. Rhodes said, “The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns… They literally know nothing.” Thus they will believe what he tells them. He also tells friendly non-governmental organizations and think tanks what he is telling the journalists. Those outlets produce “experts” whose expert opinion is just what Rhodes wants it to be. These ignorant young journalists thus have quotes that look like independent confirmation of the White House’s lies. Here’s how Samuels describes the scene: In the spring of last year, legions of arms-control experts began popping up at think tanks and on social media, and then became key sources for hundreds of often-clueless reporters. ‘We created an echo chamber,’ [Rhodes] admitted, when I asked him to explain the onslaught of freshly minted experts cheerleading for the deal. ‘They were saying things that validated what we had given them to say.’ (emphasis added)

What is more dangerous to America? Challenging an election where many states didn't follow the law and where Mark Zuckerburg bribed local officials and radical NGOs, or an administration that lied in order to funnel hundreds of billions of dollars to tyrants that sponsor terrorism and that pledges death to America?

To most of the media, the never-Trumpers, and the Democrats, the answer is people cannot challenge elections, but this is only when Republicans are the challengers.

I don't recall the media heroes of today, RINO Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney saying much or anything about the following:

That J-6 committee member, Democrat Jamie Raskin, challenged electors in the 2016 election.

That the J-6 committee is completely uninterested in why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer didn't secure the Capitol despite intelligence warnings.

That Hillary Clinton and her staff violated national security laws, which included destroying documents and equipment with hammers.

That Hillary and the DNC paid more than $10 million to a foreign national to create a fictitious document to take out Donald Trump in 2016.

That the corrupt and politicized Obama Justice Department used the fictitious dossier to lie to the FISA court, and illegally spied on Trump and associates even while he was in office, all the while protecting career criminal Hillary from prosecution. These actions by the corrupt Obama administration dwarfed Watergate, but all we get is virtual silence from the never-Trumpers.

That the media and other Democrats colluded as they sought to destroy Trump throughout his four years in office.

That J-6 committee member, Adam Schiff, continually lied about Russian collusion. How many times did he go on T.V. to say he had evidence when there never was any?

That the Biden administration is working with Russia on a deal to greatly enrich the terrorist-sponsoring tyrants in Iran. What could go wrong?

That the Biden administration refuses to enforce immigration laws passed by Congress.

That the drug-running, human-smuggling, and gun-smuggling are enriching Mexico's infamous cartels and threatening America. Kinzinger and Cheney seem unconcerned about the over 100,000 people dying from illegal drugs last year and all the abandoned children at the border.

That the attacks on Supreme Court justices for returning the legislative process back to legislators as the constitution requires on the matter of abortion, are going on without consequence.

That characters like Schumer are issuing threats to Justices.

That all the violent protests by leftist groups throughout the country, including D.C. have been carried out with impunity.

That leftist D.A.s are letting career criminals roam the streets to terrorize Americans.

That the Biden administration has intentionally sought to destroy the fossil fuel industry in an act which is decimating the poor, middle class, and small businesses. Cheney seems unconcerned about the destruction of the energy in her home state of Wyoming.

That the disaster of the Afghan withdrawal where many Americans died continues to go unremarked upon, without so much as a firing of a general at the top.

That the indoctrination of Americans that we are a racist country where whites are racists and other races are oppressed continues to be promoted by the Bidenites.

That biological males should be able to expose themselves to females in restrooms and locker rooms and compete with them on an equal basis in sports competitions.

That we should have abortion on demand to the last hour of a pregnancy, just like North Korea and China.

That many states violated their election laws and Zuckerburg spent hundreds of millions to control local elections.

That the massive corruption of the Bidens including taking kickbacks from China, Russia, and Ukraine, continues to be unexamined.

Nope, these vengeful creatures are only concerned because Trump challenged the election, that he said the word "wild," that he said "March peacefully and patriotically," that he may have been asked for pardons that he didn't give, and that he was mad. As Biden is intentionally destroying America, that is what they say is the greatest threat to our survival.

Cheney and Kinzinger seem so unintelligent they believe the media and other Democrats respect them instead of are just using them to push their agenda. They will be discarded as soon as they aren't participating in the destruction of Trump which is the only goal of the committee, and not the truth. They are as disposable as Ashli Babbitt, Monica Lewinsky, Paula Jones and all the other women the Clintons physically and mentally abused and sought to destroy. As James Carville would say, Kinzinger and Cheney are trailer trash.

