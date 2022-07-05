Biden's EPA snubs its nose at SCOTUS

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that

[t]he Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is preparing to cite the United States' largest oil field for violating ozone pollution standards, a move that will threaten the end of oil and gas production in the region. According to the Texas Governor's Office, the proposed regulations will directly affect the Permian Basin, the largest oil field in the United States, accounting for 95,000,000 gallons of gasoline per day or 40% of the oil produced domestically. This would be just one more move from Biden's administration to impact the lives of every American by reducing the fuel supply and causing gas prices to soar well beyond Biden's record of $5 per gallon.

In a letter dated June 27 to President Biden, Texas governor Greg Abbott promised to take action to "protect the production of oil — and the gasoline that comes from it," if he had not heard back from the administration by June 29. Regulators would presumably take up to three years to finalize an approved plan of remediation, but given the current regulatory environment, the dampening effect on incentives for oil companies to invest in future leases and drilling permits would begin immediately.

Meanwhile, last week, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the EPA does not have broad authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate carbon emissions from U.S. power plants. Joe Biden wants to "cut the nation's greenhouse emissions in half by the end of the decade and to have an emissions-free power sector by 2035." Chief Justice Roberts ruled that "a decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body." Does anyone in the administration know, or for that matter care, how disruptive, expensive, and for all practical purposes impossible it would be to attain the goal of an emissions-free power sector by 2035?

How did the EPA respond to this rebuke from the highest court in the land? Headline NPR: "The EPA prepares for its 'counterpunch' after the Supreme Court ruling." EPA Administrator Michael Regan said, "When we see the setbacks, we will take these punches, absorb them, but then come back with a counterpunch. ... [W]e're going to move forward with every legal authority to regulate climate pollution and protect communities that we have." It's hell-bent for leather, this EPA.

Barack Obama worked diligently over eight years to weaponize the EPA in ways that would have a profound, negative effect on the lives and standard of living of Americans. Donald Trump temporarily put the brakes on a runaway EPA, but it's in the nature of the administrative state to constantly strive to expand the power and reach of its fiefdoms. There's a lot of housecleaning that needs to be done in Washington, D.C. corridors of power.

Image via Max Pixel.