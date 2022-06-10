Jan. 6 committee: an exercise in brainwashing the American people

The title of this submission is actually a search request put to Google. It seems to this writer that the hearings of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee are a desperate attempt by the deep state, including Democrat officials and their media allies, to brainwash the American people into delegitimizing the Republican Party. The search request was intended to bring up like-minded commentaries. Here are the first few search results to this query:

Not one of these results mentions "brainwashing." But note how the results reflect that deep state party line on the Jan. 6 hearings. What hath the Google algorithm wrought -- on the matter of brainwashing the American people into regarding the GOP with fear and loathing? To put to Google a search request facially critical of the Pelosi Inquisition Panel is to bring forth

results that view favorably the effort of this exercise in political brainwashing, with one result bringing up a smiling image of Rep. Jamie Raskin, a leading perpetrator of this attempt at mind-numbing a hitherto free people.

In view of the most curious Google result for a search request on "brainwashing" by the "Jan. 6" House Select Committee, Google should show cause why the public should not conclude that it is the target of the deep state's program of using the Democrat party to deceive the American people into accepting the "ambitious sacrifice of the many to the aggrandizement of the few" (citing the words of James Madison in the opening line to Federalist Paper No. 57.

David Brooks, in his New York Times column of June 9 provided another example of deceit by a member in good standing of the deep state. The column was called "The Jan. 6 Committee Has Already Blown it," The fourth paragraph sought to dismiss political use of Jan. 6 as being "small-minded and likely to be ineffective." But reading on, one finds this Brooks view of the GOP -- "a predatory semi-democratic faction." His column closes with a call to focus "on the broad social conditions that threaten to bring American democracy to its knees." Republicans should not doubt that David Brooks hopes, with all the hate-spewing fanaticism he can muster that the "Jan. 6" propaganda campaign will destroy the "predatory" Republican Party. When he suggests that the current persecutorial hearings will fail to crush the GOP, more likely he speaks as one who is convinced that if he seems to predict defeat, he will be rewarded with achieving his (invidious) aims.

James Madison indicated in Federalist No. 57 that he was confident that the American spirit of liberty would stymie the self-indulgent class that sought the "ambitious sacrifice of the many to the aggrandizement of the few." The lesson of the brainwashing exercise that "Jan. 6" has come to represent instructs that the struggle between the ambitious few and those proposing, instead, the common good, is ongoing.