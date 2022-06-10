House passes unconstitutional gun control legislation

Conveniently for the Democrats, executed school children elicit emotional responses to the gun control debate, and this week the House passed new measures (with Republican help) to further infringe upon unalienable rights. The bill prohibits the sale of magazines that contain more than 15 rounds, as well as raises the age requirement to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles – clearly, “shall not be infringed” is quite a concept for many to grasp.

Countless historical examples show government gun-grabbing tyranny starts small, in ‘boil the frog’ schemes – gun registration in Nazi Germany, provincial records under Mao, and most recently, Trudeau’s ban on any new handgun sales in Canada – so one can anticipate Congress will only escalate its tyranny.

In light of more illegal proposals sure to come down the pike, it’s time for American citizens to learn about the doctrine of nullification, and hold their local governments and jurisdictions accountable.

With the ratification of the United States Constitution, the federal government came into existence. Prior to that, only the States existed, and the creator is always greater than the created. Article VI of the Constitution states:

This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof [emphasis added]; and all treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any state to the Contrary notwithstanding.

Only acts made in concordance with the Constitution are lawful and permissible. As Thomas Jefferson said, the “rightful remedy” for unconstitutional acts is nullification, as States hold the power to invalidate federal measures that extend beyond the government’s delegated authority laid out by the Constitution, and the Virginia Resolutions stated:

That this assembly doth explicitly and peremptorily declare, that it views the powers of the federal government, as resulting from the compact [federal Constitution], to which the states are parties…. that in case of a deliberate, palpable, and dangerous exercise of other powers, not granted by the said compact, the states who are parties thereto, have the right, and are in duty bound, to interpose for arresting the progress of the evil, and for maintaining within their respective limits, the authorities, rights and liberties appertaining to them.

The States, and the citizens in each State, are morally bound to resist unconstitutional acts. The God-given right to self-defense is non-negotiable, and conclusively articulated as “shall not be infringed” – any tyrannical gun control measures encroaching against American citizens ought to be met with a refusal to oblige. As Edison said, “The strength of the Constitution lies in the will of the people to defend it.”