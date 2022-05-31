Trudeau takes another major step towards totalitarianism

(See also Andrea Widburg’s Canada plans to follow in the path of the world’s worst dictators.)

Last week marked the conclusion of the annual conference of the World Economic Forum in Davos, an event with particular focus on the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. These goals, collectively known as Agenda 2030, are a set of objectives designed to be a “shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.” The Agenda includes seventeen Goals, like “No Poverty” and “Zero Hunger” – however, underneath the facade of humanitarianism is a malevolent truth: Agenda 2030 is nothing more than an assault on national sovereignty and common people by the power-hungry global aristocracy. As you may recall, Klaus Schwab, president of the Forum said, “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.” Goal 16, Target 8 of the SDGs, is this: “Broaden and strengthen the participation of developing countries in the institutions of global governance [emphasis added]” – enter Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

According to Schwab, more than half of Justin Trudeau’s Cabinet are members of the Forum. Just yesterday, Trudeau announced his regime would be implementing a “national freeze” on gun ownership, ultimately capping the amount of legal guns within Canadian borders. From his statement:

What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import, handguns, anywhere in Canada. We need less gun violence. We cannot let the guns debate become so polarized, that nothing gets done. We cannot let that happen in our country.

Scottish patriot, Andrew Fletcher, once articulated the zero-sum game of gun confiscation as this, “Arms are the only true badge of liberty. The possession of arms is the distinction of a free man from a slave.”

After decades of gun control measures in the early 20th Century, civilians lacked any meaningful firepower, and eventually, communist Mao Zedong seized political control in the People’s Republic of China. Zedong famously coined the phrase, “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun”, with scholars putting the estimated death toll of Zedong’s victims at around 65 million people.

The most basic understanding of every past, present, or future tyrant, is that the people must be disarmed. When it comes down to it, there’s just one thing standing in the way of The Great Reset and global tyranny – armed citizenries.