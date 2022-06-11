Inflation spoils the January 6 show

Call it bad timing or Trump luck but most people today are talking inflation. This is from Fox News:

The Labor Department said Friday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 8.6% in May from a year ago. Prices jumped 1% in the one-month period from April. Those figures were both higher than the 8.3% headline figure and 0.7% monthly gain forecast by Refinitiv economists. It marks the fastest pace of Inflation since December 1981.

Well, I remember 1981 and the recession that followed in 1982. In other words, my memory tells me it's going to get a lot worse before it gets any better. Wait until companies shut down and lay off people. It's coming because I saw this movie 40 years ago.

The Democrats made a big mistake with this investigation.

First, they ran a one-sided show with edited comments. The public did not really hear the interviews with former AG William Barr or Ivanka Trump. I hope that they speak out.

Second, they "cherry picked" the committee keeping GOP House members off the investigation. I'm sorry but Representative Lynne Cheney would be disqualified as a juror for her partisan views.

So the show did not change anything. However, the new inflation figures are indeed changing how we eat out, travel this summer, and everything else.

Wonder how many Americans would love to have the gas prices from January 6, 2021?

Image: Pixabay