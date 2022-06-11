Gooblets, be not proud

The Gooblets (GLBT...Gooblets, right?) are celebrating this month and call us hateful if we don’t celebrate with them. The Gooblets are legends in their own minds. They want to indoctrinate our sons and daughters. Public school faculties are full of Gooblets.

The Gooblets claim to be persecuted as they bully all who question their claims. They could not find affirmation through legislation but they did find it in leftist courts. The Gooblets claim they are another repressed minority but other repressed minorities express doubt.

The Gooblets lie a lot. They lie about their numbers. The Gooblets say they are the way they are because God made them the way they are. The Gooblets claim that the Bible contains hate speech and is misunderstood. The Bible says their behaviors are evil (Lev 18:22, Rom 1:27, 1 Cor 6:9-10), but the Gooblets say those behaviors are good. They claim to be happy but mental health statistics paint a very different picture.

The Gooblets are powerful. They own Hollywood. They control corporate media. Wall Street sings their praises. They dominate the leadership of public schools.

The Gooblets exude hubris. They have bullied their way into our culture, believing they will convert all of us to their way of thinking. The Gooblets have split the Presbyterians, and now they are breaking up the Methodists.

Gooblets are thieves. They steal innocence from the young. They stole a word associated with happiness and corrupted its meaning. They stole a biblical sign of God’s promise and twisted it into something wicked.

Gooblets claim they are harmless. Is that why so many men fear going to prison? Remember The Shawshank Redemption? Is that why heterosexual priests are warned to lock their doors and make sure they are secure at night?

Gooblets think they are intellectually superior to the rest of us because they are so open-minded. They are so intellectually advanced that they think their well-known promiscuity compels the rest of us to pay our tax dollars to develop drugs to make their sexual recklessness safe. Their dangerous sexual practices invite premature death.

Gooblets have a problem with God. They blame God for cursing them with their unnatural appetites. Therefore, they refuse to acknowledge that they are sinners like the rest of us. There are all kinds of sexual sins, like bestiality, incest, homosexuality, adultery, fornication, sexual assault, and rape. Gooblets claim they are exempt from criminality or judgment because they claim God made them the way they are. They have no studies to back up this claim but remember what Josef Goebbels once said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

General Lee and his army marched to Gettysburg in July 1863, convinced they were unbeatable. Hubris did them in. As the Good Book says, “Pride goes before destruction.” God calls us to repent, not to take white-out to His laws. Gooblets, be not proud.

Norm L. Guy is a pseudonym.