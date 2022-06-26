Conservatives need to stop supporting people who hate them

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, the corporate and entertainment world have joined the pro-abortion chorus in denouncing the decision, the Court, and the pro-life movement. Their reaction has been swift and predictable.

The Hollywood crowd wasted no time screeching on social media, according to Newsweek. Bette Midler wrote about the Court: "They did it. THEY DID IT TO US. ... How dare they?" She called a woman who suggested adoption as an alternative to abortion "some b---- on TV" and warned gays, "You're next." Actor Samuel L. Jackson called Justice Thomas "Uncle Clarence." Amy Schumer shared a post that said, "We shouldn't determine our rights by interpreting the intentions of a bunch of slave-owning rapists who'd been dead for a hundred years" (referencing America's Founding Fathers). Actress Lynda Carter tweeted that the Dobbs decision "is a tragedy." Maria Shriver of the "Catholic" Kennedy clan tweeted that she was "heartbroken by this decision" that "makes millions of women unsafe, unseen, unprotected," and that is a "devastating blow to women's rights." She stated that she was "pissed off" and refuses "to be silent." Actress Valerie Bertinelli took to social media to lament that "We are NOT the greatest country in the world" and condemned the "white Christian nationalists" who "run our country." Eva Longoria described the decision as an "attack on women's freedom." Ireland Baldwin wrote on Instagram: "F--- this absolutely disgusting country ... I'm ashamed to be an American." Michelle Collins, described as a TV personality, blamed "these clammy Republican f----."

Singer Taylor Swift is "absolutely terrified" by the Supreme Court's decision. Actor Danny DeVito wrote: "Supreme Court my ass." Singer John Legend predicted that "Storm troopers" will "tell women to shut up and accept government mandated childbirth." Singer-songwriter Carole King wrote that the Court took a "right away from more than half the population." Singer Mariah Carey called the decision "truly unfathomable and disheartening" and said "women's rights are disintegrating in front of our eyes." Singer Alicia Keys called the decision "F----- b-------."

Not to be outdone, the NBA and WNBA released a statement saying in part: "We stand in solidarity with those who fear for the repercussions of the Supreme Court decision." NBA star LeBron James, who plays nice with the Chinese Communist Party, says the Dobbs decision is about "power and control." Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. national soccer team described the decision as "cruelty." Former Tennis star Billie Jean King said, "It is a sad day in the United States."

The corporate world added its voice to the pro-abortion chorus: Disney, Meta, Microsoft, CVS Health, Netflix, Bumble, UnitedHealth. Block, Apple, Citigroup, Yelp, Amazon, Tesla, Uber, Lyft, Starbucks, Salesforce, Match, Levi's, Lush, and others decried the decision and assured their employees that they would adjust their health care plans to cover travel to other states for abortions.

These people and companies deplore conservatives and their values. Think about that next time you go to Disney, or go to the movies (or rent one on your TV), or watch Netflix, or take an Uber, or stop at Starbucks, or buy anything by Taylor Swift, or attend a Mariah Carey or Alicia Keys concert, or go to or watch an NBA game.

Image: Marco Bellucci via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).