Apparently, Democrats (and the NYT) have no shame

The New York Times, in its online and print editions June 7, openly promoted the propaganda aims of the Democrats in connection with the politicized "Jan. 6" hearings, to begin June 9. The headline for the online story read: "Jan. 6 Hearings Give Democrats a Chance to Recast Midterm Message."

The headline over the print version of this article read: "Embattled Democrats/Hope Jan. 6 Hearings Will Motivate Voters."

To borrow language from Federalist No. 57, if the voters fall for the Democrats' propaganda ploy accurately put forward by The New York Times, it will signal that "the [American] people will be prepared to tolerate anything but liberty." And if the House Republican leadership continues to accept membership of turncoat Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on a House Committee straining to hold a Democrat majority in the House of Representatives, it will signal that the House Republican leadership will be prepared to tolerate political disloyalty to the utmost.

The Times propaganda piece by Annie Karni and Luke Broadwater sets out in the second and third paragraphs the essence of this political exercise.

With their control of Congress hanging in the balance, Democrats plan to use made-for-television moments and a carefully calculated rollout of revelations over the course of six hearings to remind the public of the magnitude of Mr. Trump's effort to overturn the election [the grossest of lies] and to persuade that the coming elections are a chance to hold Republicans accountable for it. [Italics added.] It is an uphill battle at a time when polls show that voters' attention is focused elsewhere, including on inflation, rising coronavirus cases, and record-high gas prices. But Democrats argue the hearings will give them a platform for making a broader case about why they deserve to stay in power.

These two paragraphs deserve comment. First, there was no move to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Some members of Congress challenged the validity of certain Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election. Terms such as "tried to overturn the election," "attempted coup," and "insurrection" are phony political hobgoblins concocted by the Democrats for the purpose of retaining political power into the distant future. If the American people fall for these lies propounded by the anti-Constitution party, they will find themselves living in a totalitarian country ruled by a party worthy of Orwell's dystopian novel 1984.

Where Karni and Broadwater write that Democrats hope to "mak[e] a broader case about why they deserve to stay in power," they are really saying the American people must tolerate misgovernment by Democrats that impoverishes the people. These propagandists noted in their story that the Democrats have met with "the networks" to get live TV coverage of the "Jan. 6" propaganda hearings. The anti-Constitution Democrats will receive wall-to-wall, prime-time television coverage of the "Jan. 6" hearings, hoping to deceive the American people to accept domestic and foreign policy misrule imposed on the country by Democrats, by means of a cacophony of lies promoted by a lawless House committee, assisted by a reckless media establishment to subjugate the American people for decades to come.

The New York Times does not pull its partisan, propagandistic punches. After stating in the eighth paragraph that the Democrats have hired a television executive to inflame viewers against Republicans, Karni and Broadwater falsely accused Republicans of "obfuscating the truth of what happened" on Capitol Hill, January 6, 2021. Two paragraphs down, the Times' propagandists ratcheted up their dissembling attack on the GOP, advising Democrats on their need to persuade voters that Republicans are aligned "with violent extremists."

In short, the Democrats are going to try to pound this false question into the heads of voters for the sole purpose of maintaining their misrule on the American people.

The appropriate question for the perpetrators of the "Jan. 6" committee is, of course, when, if ever, will you stop being the party of deception?