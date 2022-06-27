A South Carolina Democrat strategizes about sleepers in Republican campaigns

Project Veritas has done it again, this time with a video of a Democrat candidate for the United States Senate strategizing with a prisoner to put Democrat sleepers into the Republican line-up as fifth columnist candidates. Mixed in with whining, incoherence, and obscenities (often racial ones), Matthews articulates a foul plan for destroying democracy in a fight she feels is impossible to win by fair means.

If you go to Krystle Matthews’ campaign website, you’ll see that this Democrat party candidate for the U.S. Senate (who’s now in a run-off with Catherine Fleming Bruce) presents herself as the all-American Black candidate for the little people: She’s a single mom of five, the daughter of a Vietnam vet, and the granddaughter of a sharecropper. Her roots in America run very deep.

She makes no secret about the racist core of her campaign, although it’s phrased very tactfully: “She was inspired to run for office in 2018 because she believed that people who look like her and come from backgrounds like hers are often affected the most and heard the least.” Matthews also explains that she wants to change the “toxic politics that rob our most vulnerable communities of their power.”

It turns out, though, that Matthews isn’t above “toxic politics” when it comes to plotting a Democrat takeover of South Carolina’s strong Republican leanings. We know that because Project Veritas Action obtained a recording of a February 15, 2022, phone call that Matthews had with David Solomon Ballard, an inmate at Perry Correctional Institution.

Image: Krystle Matthews recording. YouTube screen grab.

Just to be clear, according to a report from 2018, Matthews was talking to a dangerous man. Already in jail for threatening a sheriff’s life, Ballard was also arrested for assaulting a State Law Enforcement Division agent. The first infraction could lead to five years in jail; the second could lead to 20 years. Presumably, given that he’s in jail now, he was convicted on one or both charges.

It’s unclear why Ballard was offering to help Matthews or why she was using him as a sounding board. It’s also unclear how Project Veritas Action got the recording. What is clear is that Matthews felt comfortable enough to make all sorts of disturbing statements about South Carolina politics.

In addition to complaining that Blacks were failing to fund her campaign, Matthews was generally dismayed with the fact that South Carolina voters aren’t warming to Democrats. The only way to change that, she said, is to have “sleeper” candidates pretend to be Republicans so that they can get elected and then implement Democrat action items. Throughout, she uses racially charged terms and endless, mindless obscenities:

“We need some secret sleepers. Like you need, we need them to run as the other side, even though they for our side. We need people to run as Republicans in these local elections. This is the only way you’re going to change the dynamics in South Carolina.” “Honestly, these ain’t the same type of black people that I grew up around. I don’t recognize these black people. So, I black because I don’t understand the type of black that they are. Now, can I talk intelligently? Can I- I could be. Listen, I can move in all kind of circles, but I’m a n**** at heart. I love black people. I feel safest around my people.” “We need some folks that can wear all black at night and take they f****** yard signs down when they- when they sleeping.” “I still got to struggle to raise money for my campaign? Where the f*** is my black people with money? I don’t care about no dope money! Give me that dope boy money!” “S***, where the f**king dope? Where the duffle bag boys? Get you- find me somebody from your family that don’t even know you donating to my campaign and put that s*** under they names.”

South Carolina, so far, has avoided toxic racial politics. After Dylann Roof went to Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston and, after being invited to join their prayer circle, murdered nine people, Black Lives Matter prepared to descend on Charleston. While young firebrands fresh from Ferguson were desperate to bring BLM’s riots to Charleston, the city’s Black religious leaders rejected BLM’s approach, opting to show dignity and love.

Matthews wants nothing to do with a Black community that embraces core American values and aspires to racial harmony. Moreover, she’s quite explicit: If she cannot change that attitude through persuasion, she’ll do what leftists always do when nobody wants what they’re selling: Cheat. Conservative communities across America need to understand that Matthews is not alone. Whether it’s mail-only voting, ballot harvesting, or fifth columnists, Democrats are happy to attain by foul means that which they cannot earn through fair ones.