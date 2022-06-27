As an American, I fear for our children’s and grandchildren’s future

The last thing any nation wants to see is the decline of its safety (think: An empire losing strength as barbarians are set to storm the gates). In our case, the signs of decay are there for anyone to see. But of course, there are none so blind as they who will not see.

Here are four examples of troubling trends:

Leadership: With Biden, America has a chief executive who must resort to cue cards to know how to enter a room, sit down, and give preapproved and scripted answers to reporters’ questions while acting as if his answers sprang spontaneously from some depth of understanding. He is also a shallow President who seems to relish his power and doesn’t shy from insulting and alienating half the country with pugilistic threats.

The scary part to me is that the President of the Russian Federation, Putin, can present an in-depth and even professorial speech to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Plenary that expresses in fine detail his government’s position on the changing world economics and the war in Ukraine. Whether his assertions are valid or not, the message follows a certain logical progression.

The difference the two leaders show in intellectual capacity is scary.

Image by Andrea Widburg

Fascistic protesters. The new testament states that a house divided cannot stand. Is America that house?

A second Civil War may already be underway and we don’t realize it yet. After all, Marxist extremists identifying as Antifa are physically assaulting Americans who participate in pro-America demonstrations. In the cases of Portland’s Aaron Danielson and Denver’s Lee Keltner, Trump supporters are getting murdered and Lee Keltner’s killer walked away.

How ironic that the so-called antifascist group Antifa is acting very much as the Nazi Brownshirts in Germany did in the 1930s. Moreover, this violence occurs in regions of America where courts and law enforcement are lenient, and even sympathetic, to their cause. I fear this will only grow stronger with time as it did in Nazi Germany, aided by a media that constantly promotes divisiveness over race, sexuality, and core constitutional rights and limitations.

The war on masculinity. The push to shame so-called “toxic masculinity” is a dangerous trend. In the 1950s, fresh from WWII, our young men grew up in an environment of extreme patriotism. The motion picture industry “projected” a culture of the American warrior, whether physical or when showing personal integrity against injustice. By the 1970s, following the American collapse in Vietnam, the media and popular culture favored male physical beauty (male models) and even hair styling for men that went beyond the crew cut. Today’s media culture brands a male with any kind of assertiveness as “toxic.” Hollywood’s top male stars are pretty boys, pouting and preening even when in “action” roles.

War by nature is brutal. How can we find soldiers among a population of coddled teenagers? Most recently, as the war in Ukraine has shown us, violence and brutality are still with us. We haven’t escaped them yet.

Vanishing American credibility. In the world’s eyes, our national credibility is gone. Who can forget Secretary of State Colin Powell’s shameful testimony in front of the United Nations when seeking support for our resolution to initiate a war with Iraq. Powell cited the proof he had of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, When we never found the weapons, whether they hadn’t existed or were spirited away, we looked painfully unreliable. That image was cemented with the disgraceful, bloody retreat from Afghanistan.

As our competitors increasingly challenge us, what is our leadership doing? How can we start coming together? How will we be surviving a decade from now?