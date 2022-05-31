See nothing, say nothing, do nothing

We are told that we have an epidemic of gun violence.

No, we have an epidemic of willful disengagement.

We are disengaged from each other. We are disengaged from reverence for life; disengaged from moral instruction; disengaged from actions to confront the reality of evil and those who would do harm amongst us. We are disengaged from those tormented by mental illness or dark personality disorders, and we are disengaged from remediating the socio-pathology of abnormal isolation.

We are disengaged from the bonds of the two-parent family structure, from child rearing at home, from teaching good from evil, and imposing consequences on those who would slaughter the innocent, and who have committed unspeakable atrocities. And yes, we are disengaged from God, willfully dismissive of His commands, grace, and truth.

Perhaps the most alarming common thread among the school, church, and supermarket shootings from Newtown, Connecticut, to Parkland, Florida, to Sutherland Springs, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, and to the sidewalk massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to last week’s Uvalde, Texas, apocalypse is that the gunman or perpetrator in each tragedy had previously displayed severe signs of mental illness/instability, and/or possessed abundant criminal records whose morbid premeditations were well known by their family members, schoolyard pals, teachers, law enforcement, social services, and social media surfers.

No one saw anything, no one said anything, no one did anything.

We have become the world where Henry Adams invited the modern industrial state to replace the erstwhile ancient veneration of the Blessed Virgin, willingly foreswearing that once-upon-a-time when the moral and spiritual life was vivid, having life-affirming meaning; where individual names and faces had meaning. While Renaissance painter Pieter Breughel the Elder’s peasants’ lives were brutish and short, their outsized expressive faces effused personalities, believing the Virgin knew each of them by name.

Instead we have followed Adams into the cold and aloof realm of his infatuation with the Dynamo, electricity-generating artificial intelligence seducing the world to venerate dehumanized packets of voltage, waveforms and electron pulses indistinguishable from one another. Faceless, nameless, interchangeable, disposable, expendable, Godless orphans having no sense of belonging, purpose, or honor. Numbers on a silicone wafer.

We have tolerated, if not welcomed, depravity where the descent into madness is normal, perversion celebrated, indeed championed as the perfect good.

We have been bystanders, indifferent witnesses to right and good marginalized, dismissed, or canceled. We have allowed decency to be considered a character defect. Evil is just a string of commonplace transactions, unremarkable; virtue disagreeably oppressive.

Silence.

Murdering the blameless is just an everyday banality, summoning W.H. Auden’s “torturer’s horse scratching its innocent behind on a tree’ in Musee des Beaux Arts,

“…while someone is eating or opening a window or just walking along... In Brueghel’s Icarus, for instance; how everything turns away Quite leisurely from the disaster; the ploughman may Have heard the splash, the forsaken cry, But for him it was not an important failure; the sun shone As it had to on the white legs disappearing into the green Water; and the expensive delicate ship that must have seen Something amazing, a boy falling out of the sky, Had somewhere to get to and sailed calmly by.”

