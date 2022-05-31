Certain Americans reveal their Second Amendment illiteracy

Biden capitalizes on every opportunity to broadcast how severely uninformed he is – but this Memorial Day, he settled on airing his ignorance via the gun debate, saying a 9mm bullet will blow a “lung out of the body.” For those of us who have seen a 9mm round, we know how emphatically wrong he is.

Yet, despite the gross magnitude of his blunder, it’s not the worst I’ve heard. As it turns out, many Americans are completely uneducated on every facet of the gun debate, and they share one common denominator – they’re all Democrats. Let’s take a look back at some of the top contenders for the Democrats’ stupidest moments regarding the right to bear arms.

Patricia Eddington, a former state legislator for the state of New York, once said:

Some of these bullets, as you saw, have an incendiary device on the tip of it, which is a heat-seeking device. So, you don’t shoot deer with a bullet that size. If you do, you could cook it at the same time [emphasis added].

What does Eddington think? You could shoot a deer and then walk over with a knife and fork ready to feast? Despite actually making this claim, Eddington said this prior to the introduction of a gun control package, including a bill she sponsored. Next up, Mr. Thomas Binger, the prosecuting attorney in the Rittenhouse case. Although Binger’s registered political affiliation is unknown, FEC contribution data lists donations to ActBlue. Mr. Binger’s first blunder was picking up a rifle, immediately putting his finger in the trigger well, and aiming it at a room full of people.

Did Thomas Binger learn gun safety from Alec Baldwin? pic.twitter.com/uqjQupbugE — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 16, 2021

Binger’s second mistake was speculating that hollow point rounds “explode” upon impact. Again, for the educated among us, the appropriate word would be “expand” as this type of bullet doesn’t detonate into fragments – it’s not a grenade.

This trial is such a clown show that the judge had to LITERALLY CORRECT the prosecutor on his understanding of ammunition types pic.twitter.com/cELfUElgrR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2021

Now we have Dianne Feinstein, federal senator from California who declared:

We have federal regulations and state laws that prohibit hunting ducks with more than three rounds. And yet it’s legal to hunt humans with 15-round, 30-round, even 150-round magazines.

What? Hunting humans is not legal. The only legal way to kill humans it via abortion, which she unequivocally supports.

And lastly, we have Donzella James, a state senator out of the great state of Georgia who stated, “Yes, I believe in the Second Amendment. But why are we spreading the access to guns to everyone?”

Although we didn’t need a reminder, it is worth pointing out that somehow being a Democrat politician apparently makes one incapable of understanding firearms, or the idea of a God-given right that is not to be infringed – and brings us a few laughs.