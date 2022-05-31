Happy Birthday, Clint Eastwood!

Most film fans know the legendary Clint Eastwood from his Spaghetti Westerns of the '60s, his Dirty Harry Series, High Plains Drifter (1973), The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), Unforgiven (1992), In The Line of Fire (1993), Million Dollar Baby (2004), Gran Torino (2008), The Mule (2018) and numerous others.

Eastwood is also known for his efforts solely as an auteur for films such as Mystic River (2003), Changeling (2008), Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), Flags of Our Fathers (2006), Invictus (2009), and Richard Jewell (2019).

But the nature of superstardom is such that the audiences expect predictability; in Eastwood’s case he was expected to be the stoic, laconic, anti-hero with a firearm in his holster.

But Eastwood broadened his artistic horizons by making 'smaller' films that explored the human condition. He even played against type and explored themes usually untouched in mainstream cinema. This is probably the secret to his longevity as a star. He is as respected as a great artistic talent as he is loved as a star. His more artistic works were unfortunately overshadowed by his popular films.

On the occasion of his 92nd birthday, here are 10 of Eastwood's lesser-known pictures, sorted in no particular order of eminence.

Coogan’s Bluff (1968)

Eastwood played a deputy Arizona sheriff who is dispatched to New York City to bring back an escaped convict. But things do not always go as planned. The film ably depicts the disparities between rural America and the big city that still prevails. This can be seen as the first step of Eastwood transitioning from a western anti-hero to a cop in an immoral city that has devolved into a dungeon of hustlers, prostitutes, junkies, and hippies. It paired Eastwood with director Don Siegel for the first time, and they eventually went on to make Dirty Harry.

The Beguiled (1971)

Don Siegel’s gothic tale is of a wounded soldier offered shelter in an all-girls seminary with the backdrop of the Civil War. This is a riveting depiction of desire, bitter jealousy, rage, and sexual repression. Clint Eastwood plays against type as the stranger unremorseful at exploiting his situation with the ladies at the school to his advantage.

Play Misty for Me (1971)

This marked Eastwood’s directorial debut. Eastwood plays a radio jockey who becomes the object of obsession of a female fan. Unlike the tough and resourceful character he is known for, Eastwood plays a hapless victim who finds himself outwitted by a female fan. The music in this film is like a principal character. Eastwood’s understated and calm manner of telling his story works most effectively. Misty was the first film of its kind and inspired films such as Fatal Attraction.

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1973)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot launched Michael Cimino’s directorial career. Eastwood plays a Korean War hero turned bank robber who along with a brash young drifter (a young Jeff Bridges) plans one last heist. The film is funny, clever, and heartbreaking with plenty of clever twists. It has terrific performances by all.

The Gauntlet (1977)

Eastwood directs and stars as Ben Shockley, a scruffy, inept, laid-back, and often inebriated lawman. Shockley is tasked with escorting a cantankerous but attractive criminal (Sondra Locke) from Vegas to Arizona for a mob trial. Eastwood’s character is perhaps the anti-Harry Callahan. The film works because of the chemistry between its leads, some handsomely mounted action scenes, and a twist at the very end. Roger Ebert called it "cheerfully preposterous with a lot of style”

Bronco Billy (1980)

Eastwood directs and stars as the titular character who is the leader of the struggling “Bronco Billy Wild West Show,” desperately trying to keep his head above water despite the declining public interest. This is a bittersweet tale that pays tribute to almost extinct “Wild West” performing troupes. There is an air of pathos and nostalgia to this drama. There was also a touch of lightness that was reminiscent of the works of Frank Capra.

Honkytonk Man (1982)

Eastwood plays a 1930s country singer on his way to audition at the Grand Ole Opry. His nephew becomes his companion on the road. Together they compose the title song, which could be the ticket to fame and fortune that had eluded him all his life. The film was directed with great sensitivity by Eastwood. The performances were first-rate, with Eastwood showing his vulnerable side

Tightrope (1984)

Eastwood plays a New Orleans detective on the hunt for a serial killer. He has also been tormented by the moral decline of his surroundings and his own sexual proclivities that may be similar to that of the serial killer. Eastwood explores the darker aspects of this character. This is an intriguing thriller with a Nietzschean subtext.

White Hunter Black Heart (1990)

Eastwood directs and stars as an egomaniacal but genius filmmaker determined to hunt an elephant while making his opus in Africa. The film is loosely based on John Huston's antics while location scouting and shooting The African Queen. Clint Eastwood adopts cadences and mannerisms that were based on Huston to create an intriguing character who is morally ambiguous, insensitive, uncaring, and self-centered. He goes to darker places as he explores the uncharted jungles of Africa.

Bridges of Madison County (1995)

This is based on Robert James Waller's novel of the same name. Eastwood plays Robert Kincaid, the National Geographic photographer who has a chance encounter with Francesca Johnson, an Iowa housewife. They end up having a passionate affair that alters their lives forever. The film is beautifully shot and directed by Eastwood with great maturity and restraint. Eastwood directs a career-best performance from Meryl Streep.

Image: Yagisu, via Flickr // public domain