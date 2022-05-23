Republicans move to protect real women

I found it ominous when Bruce Jenner called himself Caitlyn and scooped up a Woman of the Year award from Glamour. It was considered so important to call this man a woman that Twitter created a bot to correct anyone using male pronouns for him. My fears were confirmed as women were slowly erased from society. Signaling a possible change in courage, Republicans are now pushing back.

The effort to delegitimize women seemed to be unstoppable. A man calling himself Amy was touted as the first woman to win a million dollars on Jeopardy. Will Thomas, aka Lia, has become notorious for throwing women out of competitive swimming. Men calling themselves women were emboldened to invade women’s safe spaces by the mere proposal of the Equality Act, a bill that has failed to garner enough support to pass but that, if passed, would prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

It might be well to pause here and ponder the fact that, while the word “discrimination” has come to be a pejorative, it used to mean the quality or power of finely distinguishing or perceiving a difference. In other words, it is not negative to discriminate between a woman and a man calling himself a woman. It is simply a recognition of a biological fact, but I digress. What is important is that there is a growing backlash to men taking the place of women.

Image: Women protesting against Will Thomas swimming as a woman. YouTube screen grab.

Republicans have introduced a bill known as the Women’s Bill of Rights to create protections for biological women. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., who is sponsoring the bill, told Fox News,

I am proud to introduce the Women’s Bill of Rights to affirm the importance of acknowledging women and their unique and distinguishing characteristics and contributions to our nation. As the Left continues to erase women, we must fight for women and their place in our society. Whether it’s keeping the word “mother” in written law, or ensuring women’s domestic violence shelters do not have to accept biological men, we must stand up for women.

Indeed. It’s particularly telling at this point in time, during a baby formula shortage, that no transgender woman has emerged to feed a baby from “her” own body. That’s because a transgender woman is, in fact, a man, and lacks the equipment that God gave real women to feed babies with. It’s time to follow the science and recognize that real women need protection if we are to keep our rightful place in society as mothers and as individuals who are representative of the sex that we were born with.

Pandra Selivanov is the author of Future Slave, a story about a 21st century black teenager who goes back in time and becomes a slave in the old south.