Pro-abortion signs highlight ignorance, inanity, vulgarity

An extraordinarily high percentage of the signs wielded by pro-abortion demonstrators are mind-bogglingly dumb and/or nonsensical. One of these inane sentiments (see below) has prompted me to write this post. That sign/sentiment? ”Guns have more rights than my vagina.”

Really? Let’s examine the facts. First of all, it must be noted, the vast majority of gun owners don’t stick a penis in their gun’s barrel and climax in it. They do have to subject themselves to a thorough background check by the feds, answer more than a dozen probing questions, fill out a 2-page form, and hand over several hundred dollars or more before they can take their firearms home with them. Oh, and they are also forced to present a current, valid, government-issued I.D.! (I don’t know how so many minority gun owners accomplish this feat!)

Moreover, firearms owners are prohibited from taking their guns into many public --and private places. By contrast, vagina owners are generally free to travel wherever they wish to go. None of the demented sign-carrying “ladies” have ever walked into, say, a library or retail outlet and seen a sign saying, “This is a vagina-free zone.” So back off, rabidly ignorant and entitled placard possessing protesters. If you don’t want a baby, don’t recklessly engage in the act that creates them.

Otherwise, you become a greater threat to life than any firearm.

And, speaking of rights, are you absolutely sure a baby in your vagina has none?

Abort your signs, not your babies.

