A transgender ‘woman’ steals another woman’s record

I remember when Bruce Jenner graced the front of the Wheaties box. Then he went to fruit loops and proclaimed himself a woman. I didn’t really care if he wanted to dress like a girl and call himself Caitlyn. What made me angry was when Bruce Jenner, aka Caitlyn, was chosen as Woman of the Year by Glamour magazine. As Dave Chappelle said in his Netflix special The Closer, “women…look at trans women the way we Blacks might look at Blackface. It offends them like, ‘Oh, this bitch is doing an impression of me.’”

That’s exactly how I felt about Bruce taking a woman’s award. He’s not a woman. He’s a man doing an impression of a woman. He’s also a man stealing an award from a woman. This is nothing new. Lately, many elite female athletes have been robbed of the chance to compete fairly in sports they have trained in for years, by men who claim to be women.

Now another record has been awarded to a man pretending to be a woman. An individual calling himself Amy Schneider has been given the accolade of being the first woman to win a million dollars on the game show Jeopardy. I don’t know why no woman has ever won a million dollars on Jeopardy. Not many men have advanced so far in the game.

Image: Amy Schneider is a man. Rumble screen grab.

I do know that there is still no woman who has won a million dollars on Jeopardy because Schneider is not a woman. He has long hair and wears lipstick and a dress, but he’s a man. He doesn’t deserve this record. The woman who eventually becomes the first to win a million dollars on Jeopardy doesn’t deserve to have her thunder stolen by being labeled second.

I often find myself recalling the words of Taylor Caldwell, the author of Testimony of Two Men:

A woman isn’t really a man, though so many militant women seem to think so these days, and say ‘there is very little difference.’ They don’t understand that that little difference is the most important thing in the world.... A woman stripped of her ‘difference,’ in mere mind, was still not a man. Even those deprived of their generative organs were not men. The mysterious and inexorable ‘difference’ remained, and...let the world beware when it forgets that. A woman who was not distinct from a man in a spiritual way could betray the whole race.

Taylor Caldwell wrote those prophetic words in 1968. And now, in 2022, women are indeed being betrayed.

Pandra Selivanov is the author of The Pardon, a story about the thief on the cross in the Bible.