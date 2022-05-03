Nina Jankowicz: Proud purveyor of feminist disinformation

Within the space of a week, Nina Jankowicz has gone from being an unknown to a media wunderkind, featured in countless media accounts. But it’s fair to say the coverage has been less than fawning.

Referring to her Disinformation Governance Board, to which she had been appointed to head, Jankowicz claimed in a tweet that “one of the key reasons the Board was established, is to maintain the Dept's committment [sic] to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, & civil liberties.” (And why the Orwellian name, Disinformation Governance Board? Maybe because its acronym, DGB, rhymes with the Soviet-era “KGB.”)

But like any card-carrying Leftist, her professed allegiance to free speech comes with an asterisk.

In a January 2021 WIRED article, Jankowicz railed over the “insidious” online abuse experienced by women, claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris and congress members Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar had experienced a “sexualized disinformation campaign.”

Taking a swipe at the motivations of men, Jankowicz argued, “It is time to reverse this trend by employing creativity and technological prowess to make a pariah of online misogyny.” She concluded her diatribe by reiterating the discredited #BelieveWomen refrain: “Like the rest of society in the post #MeToo era, social media platforms must decisively make the shift toward believing women,” by allowing them to censor online content.

But the Jankowicz article suffers from a major flaw.

It makes no mention of online harassment experienced by men. According to the Pew Research Center, 43% of men, compared to 38% of women, have experienced online harassment. Some 35% of men say they have been called an offensive name, compared to 26% of women. Men report being physically threatened online more often than women, as well -- 16% vs. 11%. As the old saying goes, “A half-truth is a whole lie.”

Later that same year, Jankowicz testified at the British House of Parliament. Playing the sympathy card, she commented,

“I think of the little girls who were so happy on inauguration day, seeing our first female Vice-President inaugurated and, for those of them who are online, looking at the responses to tweets or Vice-President Harris’s Instagram posts, where people call the Biden-Harris Administration “Joe and the ho,” or worse. There is much worse, alleging that Vice-President Harris slept her way to the top.”

In mentioning the “slept her way to the top” claim, Jankowicz was referring to reports of an amorous relationship between Kamala Harris and Willie Brown in 1994 to 1995. As confirmed by multiple media sources, these claims are truthful. According to Reuters Fact Check, “The claim Harris ‘had an affair with a married man’ is technically true….Harris and Brown’s relationship was not secret and they made public appearances as a couple.”

For Jankowicz to characterize factually accurate reports about the Harris-Brown liaison as “gender misinformation” is flatly dishonest. And ignoring the fact that similar allegations were made against presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump is a sad example of bias-by-omission.

Jankowicz also startled the members of Parliament with her spurious claim that “Being a woman online is an inherently dangerous act.” She concluded that “gender misinformation” serves to discourage women from going into politics, and that represents a “national security concern.”

Jankowicz presumably was alluding to the feminist fable that female politicians are less inclined to engage in military adventurism. But that narrative is easily refuted by a review of the historical record: The murderous Queen Mary I of England (aka, “Bloody Mary”), Queen Anne (after whom the Queen Anne's War was named), Golda Meir, Benazir Bhutto, and Margaret Thatcher in the Falkland Islands. And of course, we shouldn’t forget Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s militaristic dethroning of Col. Moammar Gaddafi of Libya and her famous boast, “We came, we saw, he died.”

But for all her foibles, Nina Jankowicz cannot be accused of being shy. In 2015, Nina cut loose with a raunchy rendition of the holiday tune, “My Simple Christmas Wish (Rich, Famous, and Powerful).” To the hoots and hollers of the bar crowd, Jankowicz sang, “I want to be rich, famous, and powerful! Step on all my enemies and never do a thing. Who do I f—k to be famous and powerful?”

So here’s the formula: Play the victim, never acknowledge the challenges faced by men, indulge in hoary myths about “peace-loving” females, throw in the occasional gender insult, and deny the reality of the sexual exploits of women while at the same time asking, “Who do I f—k to be famous and powerful?”

Disinformation Queen Nina Jankowicz is the perfect embodiment of the double-standards, narcissism, and disingenuousness of modern-day feminism.

