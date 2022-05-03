Biden should be thankful for the media, but it has nothing to do with the truth or protecting democracy

President Biden was thankful for the media during the White House Correspondents Dinner.

From an AP article:

While the majority of the speech was filled with cutting jabs, Biden did make note of the important role journalism plays in American democracy, especially in the last decade. "I mean this from the bottom of my heart, that you, the free press, more than you ever did in the last century" he said: " you are the guardians of the truth:

The President and his party should be happy with the press, but it has nothing to do with them being the guardians of the truth or protecting democracy.

The only reason that Biden became president is because Democrat campaign workers, posing as journalists, buried a truthful story about the Biden family corruption that most of them knew was true. They still intentionally hide the truth of the depth and breadth of the corruption from the public because they know Biden's and other Democrats’ poll numbers would be much worse if the public knew the truth. .

For the four years before the 2020 election, they also intentionally lied about Russian collusion and repeatedly called Trump an illegitimate president. They still bury most of what Durham has found about the deep corruption of the government and Hillary.

Much of what most of the media reports has anything to do with the truth or protecting democracy. It has everything to do with maintaining and getting more power for Democrats.

It is the media that is the greatest existential threat to our freedom, prosperity and survival as a great country, not challenging election results or anything to do with fossil fuels.

Isn't it time that journalists started doing their jobs instead of acting like talking sock puppets?

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab