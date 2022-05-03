Snitch Nation: DC public schools command 4-year-olds to identify the 'racists' in their families

Looks as though Pavlik Morozov, the famous child snitch who turned in his parents to Russia's commissars and became a Soviet hero for it, is still serving as a role model in woke public schools of Washington, D.C.

Here's the latest from Fox News's Jessica Chasmer:

A public elementary school in Washington, D.C., gave children as young as 4 a lesson on "anti-racism" that asked them to identify racist members of their family. According to a Nov. 30 letter from Janney Elementary School Principal Danielle Singh, students in Pre-K through 3rd grade participated in an "Anti-Racism Fight Club" presentation by speaker Doyin Richards. "As part of this work, each student has a fist book to help continue the dialogue at school and home," Singh's letter stated, linking to Richards' presentation. "We recognize that any time we engage topics such as race and equity, we may experience a variety of emotions. This is a normal part of the learning and growing process. As a school community we want to continue the dialogue with our students and understand this is just the beginning."

The textbook then taught this:

Under a section titled, "How to deal with racism from loved ones," the book teaches children that "just because someone is older than you doesn't mean that they're right all of the time." "If someone doesn't believe that people should be treated equally based on the color of their skin, then they are the problem. Parents need to stop making excuses for that behavior if they truly believe in anti-racism," the book says. "Who in your family has racist beliefs? Do you think you can change their ways? What is your strategy for dealing with them?"

This is grotesque. This is no conspiracy theory from the right wing; this is what's going on now in public schools.

Not only does the book undercut the authority of the parents under the all-encompassing rubric of ending racism, but it demands that children as young as four identify family members as "racists" for their teachers. No racists? Better make up one, because for this crowd, the kid is already guilty and therefore hidebound to produce something or else.

It's downright child abuse, given its potential to tear apart families, an evil effect that has been within the leftist ideal-house since the days of the Bolsheviks.

Meanwhile, where that reported information from the newly minted child snitches goes is anyone's guess, but don't think this isn't the age of data science and its monetization. You can bet that data on all the racists in the family will be mined, listed, and used for future purposes at some nightmare date in the future. Doesn't matter that the kids were pressured into making claims, true or not, or that the data themselves from the suggestible children could be false. Someone from this wokester crew will be likely to keep records for future reference.

There are declarations like these:

After the presentation, the school sent parents a resource link directing them to Richards' original "Anti-Racism Fight Club Fistbook" for adults, which declares that "racism is as American as apple pie and baseball." "As we sit here today, it is still woven into the fabric of our homes, communities, schools, government, economic system, healthcare, and so much more. As a matter of fact, it would be difficult to find one facet of our society where racism does not exist," the book states. "White supremacy isn't the shark, it's the ocean."

And either/or calls to action like these:

"Put differently, it's not your fault for having white privilege, but it is your fault if you choose to ignore it."

The original "Fistbook" also claims that "if the police don't murder citizens without penalty, then the riots/looting don't happen," and that "your feelings about Colin Kaepernick serve as a great barometer of how you would feel about Dr. King" during the Civil Rights Movement. "If you hate Kaepernick now, you'd hate Dr. King if he was alive today," it argues.

Either/or. The pattern is very clear: adopt our fanatical view of America as a racist hellhole despite all those brown-skinned illegal aliens trying to get here, or you are the Klan.

The entire program is coercive and manipulative of children with no room for nuance, no middle ground, no broad recognition of differing viewpoints on what racism is, and no redemption. It's wokester totalitarianism at its worst.

Fox reports that the district is now denying it ever shoved these books in front of four-year olds, but parents' forums begged to differ and wrote about how disturbing this material was to their young children, who obviously have no significant knowledge of racism except for that which is presented by the D.C. wokester Bolsheviks.

It's obviously a lie, given that parents say their kids have been frightened by the wokester lessons. It's also proof that these wokesters are still at it, still fattened by Joe Biden's federal dollars and still spending it on wokester ideology that attempts to teach their children to hate their country, despise themselves as hopeless racists, and very likely hate other people in a sort of lashing out resentment. It's vile stuff, and since it happened in the Virginia region, it points to the scope of the problem that drove Virginia to go red in the last election. The rot is widespread, and clearly, it takes Bolshevism (invented by whities, by the way) as a model.

It's got to go, and it may take a political deluge come November to get to it.

