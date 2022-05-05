Joe Biden slanders America’s 80 million Trump supporters

One of the things about senility is that, like alcohol, it can free the speaker of inhibitions. That’s why Biden’s characterization of Trump supporters (all 80 million or so of them) as “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history” is honest. You know he means it. Although this characterization is so defamatory that it would be easy to laugh off, it’s no laughing matter. That’s because his government criminalizes political opposition and his supporters enjoy violence.

Here’s Biden accusing Trump supporters (those who would like to Make America Great Again) of being the most extreme in American history. It doesn’t matter that he corrects himself to refer to “recent American history.” You know what he means:

Biden, saying over 70 million Americans are domestic terrorists: "What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history -- in recent American history." pic.twitter.com/cl5YyorX9K — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 4, 2022

Let’s put aside for now that the man who campaigned by promising to be a unifier and who obsessed about “unity” in his inaugural address, a word he mentioned nine times, just called half the country dangerous radicals. After all, any sentient being knew that Biden, a man distinguished for his sheer meanness during his political career, was lying.

Instead, let’s think about “extremism.” I know that I’m writing for a conservative audience, but I’m just wondering in which universe Biden’s supporters are the rational ones and Trump supporters are the extremists:

Biden supporters say that people can become the opposite sex by wishing (with help from dangerous hormonal treatments and mutilating surgery); Trump supporters say that, other than a minutely small number of people born genetically intersex, sex is determined by biology and is immutable no matter what people wish.

Biden supporters say that it’s necessary and appropriate to begin teaching children when they’re in preschool that they can change sex or be no sex; Trump supporters believe children should not be exposed to sexual theories by adults who make choices inconsistent with personal reproduction and, instead, seem to want to propagate their lifestyles through exposing the children in their sex lives.

Biden supporters say that Whites are racially inferior and that all institutions (both public and private) should discriminate against them; Trump supporters say people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

Biden supporters say that America’s borders are racist even as Ukraine’s borders are sacrosanct; Trump supporters say that a nation ceases to exist without borders and that they want America to continue. As for Ukraine, they’re leery of getting so involved with its borders that America faces a hot war with a nuclear-armed Russia.

Biden supporters say that all police are racist and kill Black people; Trump supporters point to figures showing infinitesimally small numbers of incidents in which police kill unarmed Black men, as well as to the fact that, with police stepping back from doing their job, more Blacks are dying.

Biden supporters say a fetus is not a baby; Trump supporters say it is.

I could play this game all night. I think it’s sufficient to say that Trump supporters hold views that were normative for decades, and even centuries (heck, even millennia), while Biden supporters hold views that recently sprang fully formed from the stygian darkness of leftist academia. In other words, Biden’s words are stupid and untrue.

We can’t dismiss Biden’s words, though. We have innumerable examples showing that federal institutions, which are made up almost entirely of Democrats, will use the law to attack political opponents, e.g., the IRS scandal, the Russia hoax, the non-stop investigations into Trump and, most notably, the treatment of the January 6 martyrs. Hundreds of them have had their lives completely destroyed for stepping into the Capitol, even though operatives removed signs warning against trespassing and the Capitol police held the doors of the Capitol open, inviting them in. Biden and his DHS secretary also insist repeatedly that White supremacism (which they never define) is the major terrorism threat in America, all evidence to the contrary.

There’s also that propensity for violence that is inherent in leftism. As Exhibit A, I give you the George Floyd riots. Exhibit B is the brewing abortion riots. In L.A., rioters already started throwing rocks and bottles. Pro-abortionists are openly calling for violence.

What’s concerning is that Biden may have just given marching orders to leftists both in and out of government. The government is already geared to attack “White supremacists” (even if they’re Black), while leftists made it clear in 2020 that their opponents are all Nazis and it’s okay to attack and even kill Nazis.

Again, no one expected Biden to be a unifier, but it gets scary when the man in the Oval Office is an instigator.