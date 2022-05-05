Biden thinks 'ultra-MAGA people' are extremists? He should look in the mirror.

President Biden is saying that "ultra-MAGA" people are the most extreme political party in recent memory.

Of course, Biden and other Democrats always claim that anyone who disagrees with their radical leftist policies are dangerous extremists.

In 2011, Biden likened Tea Party members who wanted lower taxes and smaller government to domestic terrorists.

The Obama/Biden administration used the politicized IRS to target and silence Tea Party members. The First Amendment has never meant anything to leftists.

Sources: Biden likened tea partiers to 'terrorists'

Vice President Joe Biden joined House Democrats in lashing tea party Republicans Monday, accusing them of having "like terrorists" in the fight over raising the nation’s debt limit, according to several sources in the room.

Who are the extremists:

The party that wants babies to be killed no matter what stage of pregnancy or the party that wants limits?

The party that wants energy independence or the party that is seeking to destroy America by destroying the fossil fuel industry, despite no scientific evidence that fossil fuel consumption controls temperatures?

The party that is for no bail or the party that believes that career criminals should be treated harshly?

The party that wants to enforce immigration laws or the party that wants open borders?

The party that believes that males should be able to compete with women or the majority of us?

The party that believes that people should use restrooms and locker rooms based on how they feel or the rest of us, who think body parts and science should control what facilities we use?

The party that wants to move toward socialism or the rest of us, who believe that capitalism has created the greatest country that ever existed?

The party that believes that requiring photo IDs to vote is racist or the rest of us who understand that adults of all races can easily obtain a photo ID and that common sense tells us voter verification is important?

The party that believes that children age five to eight should be encouraged to analyze their sexual identity or the rest of us, who believe that that is nuts and dangerous?

The party that continually spread lies about Russian collusion and that buried the truthful story of Biden family corruption...or the rest of us?

