Does leftist ideology create tangible psychiatric issues?

Even outspoken Democrat Bill Maher is asking questions of the delusional narrative propagated through transgender activism. In a comedic segment posted to Twitter, Maher touched on compelling evidence, suggesting the possibility that “California is creating” trans children. Well, California is notorious for their radical trans agenda like ‘drag queen story hour’ and schools promoting transgenderism unbeknownst to parents – so in light of additional scientific evidence, it seems like Maher could be right.

A study published on PubMed compared two sets of mothers. The first set was mothers of boys with gender identity disorder, and the second set – the control group – was mothers of normal boys. Researchers found:

….mothers of boys with GID had more symptoms of depression and more often met the criteria for Borderline Personality Disorder than the controls. Fifty-three percent of the mothers of boys with GID compared with only 6% of controls met the diagnosis for Borderline Personality Disorder….

The data showed that boys struggling with their biological sex are almost nine times more likely to have a mother who suffers from a severe personality disorder. So are they really born into the wrong body, as the transgender lobby and their activists would tell us? Or are they casualties of external factors, like a parent’s mental illness, perhaps caused by leftist ideology? The study mentioned above makes no connections between mental illness and “progessive” ideology, but other studies do.

A report from Pew Research Center found that the millennial generation is the most politically left generation alive. From the article, “Millennials remain the most liberal and Democratic of the adult generations. They continue to be the most likely to identify with the Democratic Party or lean Democratic.” Millennials are also the generation that suffers the most from mental health issues. According to a study, “nearly one in three millennials now suffer from mental health conditions.” It goes on:

Looking at the data going back six years, the downward trend is even more dramatic. Among millennials since 2014, there has been a 43% increase in instances of major depression, a 17% increase in substance use disorders, and a 39% increase in those diagnosed with ADHD.

The obvious link between mental health issues and Democrat leanings may very well indicate the rise in trans children. As Maher noted, “we have to at least discuss it.”