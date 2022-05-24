Angry migrants protest for their 'right' to be in the US illegally

Apparently, being illegally present in the U.S. is now a "right" rather than a criminal act, and not even a "privilege" when done legally. For some 60,000 would-be illegal border-crossers amassed at the U.S. border, it's now a "right."

This is why we're seeing would-be illegal border-crossers now holding protests in cities such as Tijuana as a judge's order on Title 42 forces the Border Patrol to turn back tens of thousands of unvetted entries into the States.

According to Breitbart News:

Foreign nationals protested in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday to demand President Joe Biden end the Title 42 public health authority at the United States-Mexico border, a policy they declared "racist." Months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that on May 23 the Biden administration would end Title 42. The authority was first issued by former President Donald Trump in 2020 and has allowed officials to quickly remove illegal aliens from the U.S. after their arrival at the border. In April, Trump-appointed Judge Robert R. Summerhays announced he would block the Biden administration from ending Title 42. Late last week, Summerhays issued a preliminary injunction against Biden's efforts to end Title 42 — blocking the policy from being eliminated. On Sunday, foreign nationals marched through Tijuana to beg Biden to end Title 42. "End Title 42 now!" one sign reads while another seemingly states, "Down with Title 42, Down with racists." One other sign reads, "No more Title 42" and another one states, "Defend asylum." Protesters also waved rainbow flags, representing gay pride, as well as the flag often waved by transgender advocates. Others carried the flags of their nations of origin, such as Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Let's just unpack this a little and note how the ironies abound.

Number one: Notice how they are waving the flags of the countries they are desperate not to be sent back to. Sound like the right kind of people to let into the U.S. with all their meritless claims to asylum? Or do they sound like conquering invaders?

Two, their yells of "racism" at the supposed racist hellhole they nevertheless would rather live in have a hollow ring. If a place is irredeemably racist, why the heck would any sane person want to live in it? You wouldn't want to move into a toxic dump. Why would you want to leave your abode in Central America or 150-some other countries and move to a racist snake pit? The case for their sincerity is a little skeezy, but there's no question they're canny as to what goes on in the States, knowing how to push the right buttons to advance their interests.

There's probably a lot of coaching going on here. Someone on Twitter noted that it looked like a Soros front group–type operation, and over in Brownsville, it's pretty obvious that the stateside lefties are involved too in goading these illegal migrants on.

According to Border Report:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Border Report) — A group of migrant advocates from across the country who came to protest the "Remain in Mexico" policy prior to the pandemic, have returned to the base of the Gateway International Bridge upset about Title 42.

This points to the high concentration of organized interests that stand to benefit from mass uncontrolled illegal migration — from NGOs, which stand to draw huge government benefits, to Mexican cartels and human-smuggling syndicates, which draw huge amounts of cash from their fees.

These interests are so entrenched, in fact, that the infrastructure for moving to the U.S. illegally is incredibly well established and now a growth area. Michelle Malkin has pointed out that migrants are leaving Yelp-like reviews of various services. In 2019, I noted this:

To get a sense of just how out of "the shadows" the vast illegal alien smuggling pipeline to America is, consider the little mention that migrants can now offer Yelp-style reviews for attaining the finest in illegal alien–enabling services, not just in one's choice of smuggling coyote, but in all the vast numbers of choices in NGOs offering shelters and services, according to Michelle Malkin, whose new book, Open Borders: Who's Funding America's Destruction, comes out tomorrow.

That's far from all of it; the apps and innovations are still coming. According to Border Report, there's a hot new TikTok app for illegals that's getting its developer lots and lots of clicks and, presumably, revenue:

"The quick format of the videos, where you're able to watch a TikTok in 10 seconds and then watch another one, is really convenient for immigrants — especially if you're on the move — you're going through Mexico or through Central America," said Espina, explaining his videos' popularity with traveling migrants. The social media activist's videos include warnings about crocodile sightings, the latest Title 42 developments and descriptions of items left behind by migrants.

You have a tracker with you like a super-GPS telling you your every move. How convenient for them.

This brings us back to the odd sense of entitlement these migrants have toward the concept of breaking U.S. immigration law at the border.

In the past, immigrants came to the U.S. legally, with a full sense of gratitude and awe at the great privilege of being allowed to live in the U.S. Some of them, from the worst of the hellholes abroad, would kiss the ground as they debarked from their planes. They worked hard, they learned English, they asked for nothing other than opportunity, and they started businesses, creating great wealth for themselves and their families. Their kids excelled in school, recognizing that this was their one big chance. They helped each other and developed communities, often cross-cultural communities, such as Colombians and Cambodians living together and rapidly learning English so as to be able to interact with one another. They stayed in the U.S., too, not flying back and forth and sending remittances to prop up the governments of the places they said they were terrified of having to live in. It all amounted to a successful way of integrating immigrants of any nationality into the American mainstream.

Today, it's about a spoils system and a lot of entitlements, including the "right" to live and work here illegally, if not sop up welfare benefits, which a tremendous number of them do. We're seeing disproportionate crime; inability to assimilate; and, increasingly, illegal voting in U.S. elections as a creeping "right" of illegals.

The entitlement mentality seems to be strongest in the Central American migrants, likely because so many of them already have illegal migrant relatives making money in the states and sending untaxed remittances that they expect this "right" to be here illegally to be delivered to them, too. It's a side-effect of so much non-enforcement of immigration law that everyone's relatives now expect the same free ride that the others have gotten.

All of this lays poor groundwork for successful migration and integration into U.S. society as immigrants. When all you want is what you want and you want it now, and there's so much infrastructure and advocacy in place enabling you, and you know how to push the right "racism" buttons to a country you've never lived in and never experienced racism in, and everyone else has gotten what you want already, why wouldn't you look on illegal residence as a "right" you are entitled to?

Breitbart reported that the sentiment is so strong among the migrants that they are now pushing their way past border officials in the phony asylum claims lines. Given that they are waving the flags of the countries they'd rather not be sent back to, it has the look of an invasion. Just as Vlad Putin felt he was entitled to Ukraine, these migrants have been convinced by a rotten NGO and cartel system that they are as entitled to all the spoils of the U.S. as he is.

Image: Screen shot of NBC News video on YouTube.