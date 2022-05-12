Democrats are late on abortion

This week, Sen. Chuck Schumer will put an abortion proposal for a Senate vote.

The bill Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is bringing for a vote Wednesday is the Women's Health Protection Act. It's been criticized by pro-choice Republican Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, as "overly broad," including striking down state limits on abortion, even bans on gender-based abortion. Murkowski and Collins also say they're worried the bill would remove conscience protections for religious hospitals. Collins has indicated that she will vote against the bill. Murkowski's office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Schumer on Thursday pushed back on the idea that the act would do what Collins and Murkowski say it would.

It won't make it and it's not because of the filibuster. In other words, a different proposal calling for access to rare and safe abortions plus giving states the opportunity to regulate the practice could pass. It would attract a few GOP Senators.

I am pro-life but do understand that many Americans want some European-type solution, i.e., access, but limits on abortion after so many weeks.

The problem for the Democrats is that "follow the science" now leads them to a point of "heartbeats" and "in the womb images" that make the 40-year-old "it's my body" argument hard to make.

The proposal will fail and the pundits will move to analyze which side won the round. I think that it will be a wash but don't be surprised if a frustrated left blames the Democrats for doing nothing when they had larger majorities under President Obama.

We are here to a large extent because Democrats were not willing to compromise one bit over regulations.