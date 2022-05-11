The slimy hand of Soros emerges in abortion protest outrages

Over the weekend, we were treated to outrageous demonstrations of incivility and outright illegality with specters like this:

Pro-abortion protesters shout “Fuck you, Alito” and “abort the court” as they leave his house. pic.twitter.com/g5dnB7TcIm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 10, 2022

At the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, left-wing protesters tried shutting down Sunday mass to protest in support of abortion. They are forced out by security & parishioners. Video by @Romangod7. #ProLife #prochoice #abortion #catholic pic.twitter.com/ANYTJh1gcW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 9, 2022

Crazed abortion protestors illegally descended upon the homes of several Supreme Court justices in a bid to influence their upcoming ruling on Roe v. Wade, a ruling so badly reasoned back in 1973 that even liberal but principled Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had misgivings about its legal grounding. According to Fox News, their descent, led by a badly named group called "Ruth Sent Us" was in violation of 18 USC 1503, which "prohibits 'endeavors to influence, intimidate or impede... officers of [the] court'."

Similarly, the equally vile disruption of the sacred Catholic mass, by crazed maniacs lobbying with banners and foul shouting to kill children, was also illegal. According to a former DOJ attorney writing for the National Catholic Register: "The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE) of 1994 prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services or to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship. FACE also prohibits intentional property damage of a facility providing reproductive health services or a place of religious worship."

Neither of these naked violations of U.S. laws were subject to any enforcement activity, and the brazen violators of these laws seemed to know it ahead of time.

Which prompted Daniel Greenberg, the estimable investigative reporter at FrontPage magazine to look a little closer.

Sure enough he found something -- a Bay Area nest of harassing activists whose trail lead squarely to billionaire hedge fund speculator George Soros:

Ruth Sent Us is meant to appear grassroots. In reality, it’s interlinked with a much larger network of leftist organizations. The site was registered by Sam Spiegel, the director of digital media at an anti-Trump PAC known as Unseat whose email contact is listed as Vigil for Democracy. Unseat and Vigil for Democracy also appear to share a post office box in Palo Alto, California. Vigil for Democracy, another anti-Trump group, had organized previous Supreme Court rallies. Ruth Sent Us promotes activism through something called Strike for Choice which its Twitter account describes as "one of the national strikes under the Vigil For Democracy umbrella." Strike for Choice solicits donations to pay protesters, asking potential donors "would you commit to donating $58 [$7.25], $80 [$10] or $120 [$15] to support a person giving up paid work?" The protest fundraising is being conducted through Open Collective, a leftist financial sponsor, which had previously partnered with the Digital Infrastructure Fund backed by $605,000 from the Ford Foundation, $50,000 from leftist Persian billionaire Pierre Omidyar, and $100,000 from George Soros' Open Society Foundation.

So the Soros crew has partnered with Open Collective which pays protestors to break the law in full confidence that the law wouldn't be enforced. Does it sound like an inside job?

It could be. Greenfield says that the full sponsorship of "Ruth Sent Us" is muddy, but "that network is able to utilize the tools of left-wing groups and is fundraising to pay protesters."

Soros isn't the only one. There's also a Democrat fatcat donor from the Silicon Valley who is involved with "Vigil for Democracy" which has "Ruth Sent Us" under its "umbrella," too, Greenfield writes:

Most early Vigil for Democracy events took place in San Francisco and the group still appears to be centered around the Bay Area. Vigil appears to be obsessed with "desegregating Foothills Park", also the particular fixation of Vara Ramakrishnan, a tech CEO's wife and a member of Raging Grannies who had organized previous protests, and has been described as a Vigil for Democracy “volunteer”. While her husband only made a single political donation to Kamala Harris, Vara is a frequent donor to Democrats including Hillary Clinton and Obama.

This isn's a grassroots movement. This is a network of paid protestors serving as shock troops and goon squads for leftist billionaires like Soros and this Silicon Valley fanatic, Ramakrishnan. These billionaires not only have boots on the ground, so to speak, they also pull puppet strings politically, which would explain a lot about why none of these bounders have been arrested and thrown in jail as the Jan. 6 protestors were.

The ultimate puppet, of course is Joe Biden, who's busy trying to serve his donors, with insanity like this, according to Reuters:

A source advising the White House on how it can address the issue told Reuters many steps being considered are tied to asking federal agencies to do more. For example, the White House is considering pushing the Food & Drug Administration, which controls prescription drug access, to increase access to the drugs used in medical abortions, the person said. Medical abortions account for about half of overall abortions in the United States and must be dispensed by physician in many states. The White House is also discussing making abortion pills available online from interstate and foreign providers for personal use and asking the FDA to publish a list of authorized reputable providers, the source said. A third option is asking Health & Human Services Administration (HHS) and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to allow Medicaid funds to be used to pay for travel expenses for lower-income women who travel out of state for abortion procedures, the source said.

Abortion pills online? Federally paid travel for abortion seekers across state lines? Obviously, Joe is convinced he's got to repay his political sponsors. Everyone's on the string of these leftist billionaires, which would explain a lot about why none of these lawbreakers ever gets busted and why Joe goes further and further to the left despite his claims to being a "devout Catholic," a questionable claim given how he raised his kids. Politics over rule of law, and a fully politicized court, subject to Chavista-style mob thugcraft, all seems to be part of the Soros agenda for chaos.

What's more, the sadly weak response from the Catholic Church to the disruptings of their sacred masses also draws inference to their involvment with Soros front groups on issues such as illegal immigration, from which large amounts of money roll in.

But that's another story. What we have here now is a bloated billionaire network with the cash of George Soros squarely involved in these legal violations and Joe Biden the obedient handmaid protecting such operations. It's always about the money, isn't it, Joe?

This is vile.

Image: Twitter screen shot